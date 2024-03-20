In today’s global landscape, it becomes increasingly evident that addressing the women’s health gap can redefine health outcomes and economic trajectories. According to a 2024 report by the World Economic Forum and the McKinsey Health Institute, women spend 25% more time in “poor health” than men, the repercussions of which impact not just individual lives but also the global economy. Positioned not only as an advocate but as a tangible solution provider, Burjeel Holdings showcases its unwavering commitment to women’s health through a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary approach. Through its network of hospitals and medical centers, Burjeel Holdings offers specialized services designed to cater to women’s health across life stages. At these facilities, women’s health is tailored to the specific genetic, lifestyle, and psychosocial needs of each patient.

Oncology in focus

According to the Global Women’s Health Index, only 11% of women reported undergoing a cancer screening test in the past 12 months. This low percentage underscores a critical gap in early disease intervention and prevention. In response, Burjeel Holdings emphasizes the importance of preventive screenings, especially for cancers largely affecting women such as breast, ovarian, and cervical cancers. Its state-of-the-art screening facilities, coupled with awareness programs, seek to encourage more women to participate in routine health screenings.

Breast cancer stands as the most common cancer affecting women worldwide, while ovarian cancer, though less prevalent, remains one of the most difficult to diagnose early, often termed a ‘silent killer’. Its flagship facility BMC — Burjeel Medical City excels in early detection, utilizing advanced imaging technologies and genetic testing to identify risk factors and initiate early treatment protocols. The quaternary care center also boasts of an exclusive breast cancer unit with an all-female medical expert team led by world-class doctors to provide comprehensive and compassionate care. A highlight of the unit is that patients can walk in without prior appointments for check-ups.

The Advanced Gynecology Institute (AGI), launched at BMC in 2023 with satellite centers in Burjeel Hospital and Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Island, is a one-stop unit for all gynecological concerns. From benign to malignant cases, and from simple to complex gynecological conditions including endometriosis treatment, uterine fibroids, dysfunctional uterine bleeding, pelvic pain, gyn-oncology, and pelvic floor defects, AGI addresses a diverse spectrum of issues. The hospital is also home to the IFEM Endo Middle East Clinic, specializing in care for conditions including endometriosis, and the Kypros Nicolaides Fetal Medicine and Therapy Center, which leads the way in treating prenatally diagnosed defects.

"At AGI, we recognize that supporting patients’ personal needs involves taking a holistic approach not only to their medical concerns but also to their emotional, social, and practical needs. We offer compassionate and empathetic care, believe in patient education and empowerment. We have intensive follow-up protocols to promote seamless continuity of care.” - Dr. Monica Chauhan, Consultant Gynecologist, Minimal Invasive and Pelvic Reconstructive Surgeon, Member of AGI, Burjeel Medical City

Redefining heart health for women

Cardiovascular diseases rank as the top cause of mortality worldwide among both men and women. Recognizing the unique cardiovascular health needs of women, Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, prioritizes personalized care, understanding that women may experience cardiac symptoms differently from men. Many unique conditions are more likely to be seen in women which lead to heart attacks, including spontaneous coronary artery dissection, broken heart syndrome, pregnancy-associated heart conditions, polycystic ovarian syndrome, and early menopause. From state-of-the-art diagnostic facilities to cutting-edge treatment options, the hospital’s emphasis on individualized attention fosters a supportive environment where women feel heard and empowered in managing their cardiac health.

"Women are equally susceptible to cardiovascular disease as men, but it’s often understated. They are more likely to experience shortness of breath, nausea/vomiting, and back or jaw pain. Their risk factors besides high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and obesity, also include menopause, mental stress and depression, and pregnancy complications like preeclampsia.” - Dr. Koshy Georgey Kunnumpuram, Consultant Cardiology & Interventional Cardiology, Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi

Bone Health: Osteoporosis and beyond

As they age, women face a higher risk of osteoporosis due to the decrease in estrogen levels, which affects bone density. Osteoporosis causes bone weakness and the bones become so brittle that even mild stresses or falls can cause a break.

In the early stages of bone loss, symptoms are often absent. However, as bone weakness progresses, symptoms such as back pain, gradual loss of height, stooped posture, and increased susceptibility to fractures may manifest.

To combat this, Burjeel Holdings promotes early screening and comprehensive bone health management strategies, advocating for lifestyle interventions alongside medical treatments to enhance bone density and reduce fracture risks. The expert team at Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Island, offers early intervention and personalized treatment plans to combat the debilitating effects of bone density loss. The hospital offers a spectrum of services aimed at enhancing women’s mobility and quality of life.

"Individuals with certain medical conditions, such as Celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease, kidney or liver disease, multiple myeloma, and rheumatic diseases, are at a higher risk of developing osteoporosis. However, there are proactive measures one can take to maintain bone health. Adequate calcium intake is crucial, as it supports bone strength. Additionally, ensuring sufficient vitamin D levels enhances calcium absorption and regular exercise promotes bone health.” - Dr. Nesreen Moustafa,Specialist Rheumatology, Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Comprehensive healthcare for women

The Burjeel facilities in Al Ain offer comprehensive healthcare tailored to women’s needs. From obstetrics and gynecology to breast health, reproductive medicine, and beyond, its expert team ensures personalized care at every stage of a woman’s life journey. With state-of-the-art facilities and a commitment to excellence, Burjeel Royal Hospital, Asharej, and Burjeel Medical Center, Barari, are dedicated to empowering women to prioritize their health and well-being.

"We stand with those battling endometriosis, offering compassionate care and unwavering support. Together, we strive for a future where every woman’s journey to wellness is met with understanding and empowerment.” - Dr. Divyatha Jayaram, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynecology, Laparoscopic and vNOTES Surgeon, Burjeel Royal Hospital, Asharej

"Empowering women means acknowledging and addressing their unique health challenges. We are united in raising awareness about conditions like endometriosis, fostering a future where every woman’s journey to wellness is met with compassion and understanding.” - Dr. Fatima Habib, Specialist Ob-Gyn, Burjeel Medical Center, Barari

Cervical cancer: A preventable battle

Despite being one of the most preventable forms of cancer, cervical cancer remains a significant health threat to women. Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, is confronting this preventable yet dangerous disease head-on with state-of-the-art screening facilities and vaccination programs, providing comprehensive care that ranges from preventive education to advanced treatment options for women affected by this disease.

"Cervical cancer is a result of human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, leading to abnormal cell growth. Recognize its warning signs like post-menopausal bleeding, unusual vaginal discharge, and irregular bleeding. Regular pap smears and HPV tests every 3 years can aid in early detection, ensuring timely intervention and care.” - Dr. Mai Mohammed Elsayed, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynecology, Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi

Tackling autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases—conditions where the immune system mistakenly attacks the body—affect women significantly more than men. Conditions like lupus, multiple sclerosis, and rheumatoid arthritis are more common in women, necessitating gender-specific treatment approaches and support. At Medeor Hospital, Dubai, there is a focus on meticulous diagnosis and personalized treatment plans, considering the unique progression these diseases often have in women.

"Autoimmune diseases happen when the body’s natural defense system can’t tell the difference between your own cells and foreign cells, causing the body to mistakenly attack normal cells. Common symptoms are fatigue, joint pain and swelling, skin problems, recurring fever, and swollen glands. Women should seek treatment when they notice these symptoms.” - Dr. Vishnu Chaitanya Swaroopa Sura, Specialist Internal Medicine, Medeor Hospital, Dubai

Medeor Hospitals offer 360-degree healthcare solutions for women through ‘Her Medeor’ - a unique program in which female doctors offer comprehensive care to women across all specialties.

Diabetes management in women

Diabetes is a chronic condition that, if unmanaged, can lead to severe health issues like heart disease, small vessel disease, vision loss, and kidney disease. LLH Hospital, Abu Dhabi, prioritizes early diagnosis and intervention for diabetes among its patients. Its preventive healthcare programs focus on regular health checks, blood sugar monitoring, and lifestyle counseling. The hospital offers tailored treatment plans for women diagnosed with diabetes, empowering them to manage the disease effectively and prevent further complications.

"Diabetic patients managing multiple medications and insulin therapy must prioritize consultations with their physicians to optimize medicines for a healthy lifestyle. Beware of food high in simple sugars and fats, as they disrupt blood sugar control. Skipping the early morning meal and accompanying medicines is not advisable for diabetic patients.” - Dr. Sonia Paul Nilayattingal, Specialist Internal Medicine, LLH Hospital, Abu Dhabi

Leveraging the UAE’s supportive policies and its own healthcare network, Burjeel Holdings is positioned at the forefront of a new era in women’s health. By prioritizing preventive screenings, personalized treatments, and comprehensive care, the facilities under Burjeel Holdings are empowering women to prioritize their well-being at every stage of life.

