The World Health Day serves as a crucial reminder of prioritising health for everyone, especially children. This year’s theme, “My health, my right,” underscores the fundamental right of every individual to access quality healthcare without discrimination.

To read the e-book version of this supplement

By raising awareness about health issues and promoting healthier living, we can pave the way for a brighter and healthier future for generations to come.

The Future of Health: Best Technologies

Advancements in healthcare technologies are reshaping the landscape of medical practice and patient care.

Dr Balasaheb Kale, Specialist Internal Medicine at Aster Hospital, Mankhool says I am excited to talk about the advancements in healthcare technology that are revolutionising the way we diagnose and treat not just cardiovascular diseases, but all conditions of all kinds.

Technologies like remote monitoring devices and AI-driven diagnostics are allowing us to provide more personalised and efficient care to our patients. By embracing these technologies, we can improve patient outcomes and reduce the burden of diseases on individuals and healthcare systems alike.

Image Credit: Supplied

Prioritising Health: Importance of Regular Health Screening and Check-ups

Dr Mohammed Shihas, General Practitioner at Aster Clinic, Al Muteena (Deira) says as a general practitioner, I cannot stress enough the importance of regular health screenings and check-ups for maintaining overall health and well-being. These screenings help us detect potential health problems early when they are most treatable.

Whether it’s checking vitals like blood pressure, and cholesterol levels, or screening for cancer, staying proactive about your health can significantly reduce the risk of developing serious health conditions. By staying proactive about your health and scheduling regular check-ups, you can take control of your well-being and reduce the likelihood of developing serious health conditions.

Essentials for Healthy Lifestyle: Food, Vitamins, Sleep, etc.

Dr Lulu Azeez A, Specialist Internal Medicine at Aster Hospital, Al Qusais says a healthy lifestyle encompasses various factors, including nutrition, sleep, physical activity, and stress management. A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins provides essential nutrients to support overall health and well-being.

She further adds that adequate sleep is crucial for cognitive function, immune health, and overall vitality. Additionally, managing stress through relaxation techniques, exercise, and hobbies is vital for mental and emotional well-being. By prioritising these essentials, individuals can cultivate habits that promote long-term health and vitality.

Image Credit: Supplied

Healthcare for All: Kids, Adults, Senior Citizens

Dr Grace Fabrizia Graziani, Specialist Family Medicine at Aster Royal Clinic, Arabian Ranches says as a family medicine specialist, I understand that each age group has unique health needs. For children, it’s essential to focus on healthy growth and development through balanced nutrition and regular physical activity. Adults should prioritise maintaining a healthy weight, managing stress, and staying active to prevent chronic diseases. Senior citizens may require special attention to managing chronic conditions and maintaining mobility and cognitive function as they age.

Tailoring health promotion efforts to the specific needs of each age group ensures that individuals can thrive at every stage of life.

“Invest in your health today – it’s the greatest wealth you can possess and will enrich your life for years to come.”

Ensuring Health Equity: Bridging Gaps in Access to Care

Dr Mathew Abraham, Specialist Internal Medicine at Aster Hospital, Sharjah says as a public health advocate, I am deeply committed to ensuring that every individual has access to quality healthcare, regardless of their socio-economic background or geographical location.

Health equity is not just a noble ideal; it is a fundamental human right. I have witnessed firsthand the barriers that many of my patients face in accessing essential healthcare services. Aster Hospitals and Clinics are collectively working to bridge these gaps in providing quality healthcare for everyone.

Keeping Track of Your Health: Must Haves

Dr Safa Mol Pazheri, Specialist Internal Medicine at Aster Hospital, Muhaisnah says that monitoring key health indicators at home can provide valuable insights into one’s well-being and help detect potential health issues early. Essential health monitoring devices include blood pressure monitors for cardiovascular health, glucose meters for diabetes management, and thermometers for detecting signs of infection or illness.

These devices enable individuals to track their health status regularly and communicate with healthcare providers more effectively.

Importance of Mental Wellness: Nurturing Mind and Overall Health

Dr Jayakrishnan Cherakkarakuzhiyil Peethambaran, Specialist Internal Medicine at Aster Clinic, Fujairah understands the interconnectedness of physical and mental health. He says as an internal medicine specialist, I’ve seen first-hand how mental well-being can impact overall health outcomes. Stress, anxiety, and depression can exacerbate physical conditions and hinder recovery. That’s why it’s essential to prioritise mental wellness alongside physical health.

By nurturing the mind and spirit, we can enhance overall well-being and quality of life. Together, let’s prioritise mental wellness and create a healthier, happier future for ourselves and our communities.

Encouraging Individuals to Take Charge of Their Health

Dr Nevin Sherif, Specialist Internal Medicine at Aster Hospital, Al Qusais mentions our goal is to empower individuals to take charge of their health and well-being. By prioritising regular check-ups, adopting healthy lifestyle habits, and advocating for health equity, we can all play a role in creating a healthier future for ourselves and our communities.

On this World Health Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to promoting health and ensuring that everyone can live a long, healthy, and fulfilling life.

Visit Aster Hospitals and Clinics today – because your best self begins with us.