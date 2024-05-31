In the heart of the UAE, a familiar brand has been evolved to align with the changing needs of its consumers. Jenan, rooted in the rich heritage of Al Ghurair Foods, has had a comprehensive revamp, embracing a renewed purpose of Food Made Good at its core. This philosophy celebrates moments enriched by high-quality, locally produced, and delicious food that caters to the UAE’s unique palate. As part of this transformation, Jenan has rebranded with a vibrant, fresh look, embodying its commitment to excellence and innovation.”
Spanning six essential categories — fresh eggs, Durum pasta, cooking oils, wholegrain oats, baking flour, and instant noodles — Jenan is a household name devoted to freshness, nutrition, and local flavours. “We strive to be on every table, in every kitchen across the UAE,” says Emile Douaihy, CEO, Al Ghurair Foods - CPG. “Our mission is to enrich lives through food, and this renovation strengthens that commitment by emphasising quality, taste, and local production, contributing to the UAE’s food security.”
This is not simply a visual makeover; it’s a recommitment to putting consumers first.
Jenan’s new packaging — modern, yet reflective of its core values of being Wholesome, Responsible, Honest, and Proudly Local — emphasises its dedication to sustainability and community support.
From nutrient-rich eggs to heart-healthy oils and pasta made with the finest Durum blend, Jenan caters to the local palate with a focus on health and well-being. Each product is meticulously crafted, ensuring that only the best ingredients make their way to the table.
As Jenan continues to expand and innovate, the Food Made Good promise underscores its commitment to quality, community, and environmental stewardship.
In an era where food origin matters, Jenan’s commitment to local production and sustainability positions it uniquely in the market. It’s a brand that not only feeds the body but also the soul of the UAE, making every meal a celebration of local heritage and culinary excellence, all the while cultivating a more secure future for the nation’s food supply.