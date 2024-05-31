In the heart of the UAE, a familiar brand has been evolved to align with the changing needs of its consumers. Jenan, rooted in the rich heritage of Al Ghurair Foods, has had a comprehensive revamp, embracing a renewed purpose of Food Made Good at its core. This philosophy celebrates moments enriched by high-quality, locally produced, and delicious food that caters to the UAE’s unique palate. As part of this transformation, Jenan has rebranded with a vibrant, fresh look, embodying its commitment to excellence and innovation.”