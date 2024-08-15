Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, LuLu Financial Holdings

India’s rapid strides towards economic growth and development have been fueled by innovation, resilience, and the entrepreneurial spirit of its people, both within the country and across the globe. This transformation has been accompanied by a rise in our country’s geopolitical stature over recent years. As a member of the NRI community in the UAE, I am immensely proud of the contributions made by our diaspora towards India’s economic development and its close bonds with the UAE. I wish all my fellow Indians a happy Independence Day!

Amarinder Singh Daih, General Manager, Lavash Restaurants

As a young Indian restaurateur experiencing Dubai’s vibrant progress and love, I truly feel the UAE’s embrace of outsiders. The 21st century dream is the Dubai dream, echoing the hustle and progress felt in America in the 80s and 90s. The Indian diaspora here is immense, with our tastes and cultures beautifully intertwined through years of amalgamation. Starting out in Dubai, I believe there’s no better place to grow. I am proud of what Indian expats have achieved in the inclusive Dubai environment, and the Dubai and Indian expat growth story will flourish hand in hand for decades to come.

Atif Rahman, Founder & Chairman, ORO24 Real Estate Developments

Despite several developments over the last few decades, India is still very much a virgin opportunity in many areas of growth. The geographical size, domestic consumption capacity, the quality of human capital combined with its natural resource and global outreach make India a unique opportunity. The sheer power of the economy can be understood with its diversity blended with agriculture, production and services. If given the right platform, we can create unparalleled housing solutions.

Bal Krishen, Chairman & CEO, Century Financial

On India’s Independence Day, I extend our warmest congratulations to the people of India. The India-UAE partnership is more than a strategic alliance; it’s a dynamic story of two nations coming together to build a brighter future and a cornerstone of stability and prosperity in the region. Century Financial is privileged to be a part of this dynamic journey. The UAE’s visionary leadership and India’s strategic outlook have created a powerful synergy. As we look forward to the India-Middle East Corridor, it is evident that this alliance is poised to scale even greater heights. We are confident that this partnership will continue to be a catalyst for economic growth, innovation, and cultural exchange.

Anil Dhanak, MD, Kanz Jewels

As a proud Indian and a dedicated businessman, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone on this auspicious occasion of Independence Day. Today, we not only celebrate our nation’s freedom but also recognise the immense potential and resilience of our people. India’s entrepreneurial spirit and innovative mindset continue to drive economic growth and global recognition. Let us commit to fostering a business environment that supports sustainable development and inclusivity. Together, we can build a future that honours our past while embracing new opportunities.

Clint Khan, Director, Y-Axis

India’s journey from its humble beginning to becoming a global powerhouse is a testament to the resilience and determination of its people. As members of the Indian diaspora in the UAE, we proudly stand as ambassadors, strengthening the bridge of friendship and economic collaboration between the UAE and India. Together, let us continue to inspire and contribute to a prosperous and harmonious future.

Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare

On India’s 78th Independence Day, we celebrate not only our nation’s remarkable journey from independence to global prominence but also the vision of Viksit Bharat — a fully developed India by 2047. Our progress is a testament to resilience, innovation, and strong international partnerships, particularly with the UAE and other GCC countries, especially Saudi Arabia. As we move forward, our collective efforts will continue to shape a future filled with promise and potential, reinforcing India’s role on the global stage.

Dr Pradeep Mishra, General Manager, LIC International (UAE)

On this day, we, at LIC International, congratulate all Indians across the globe and proudly salute the spirit of our great nation. As we honour the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, we reaffirm our commitment to the progress and prosperity of our beloved India.

Dr Dhananjay Datar, Chairman & Managing Director, Adil Group of Supermarkets

On this momentous occasion, we celebrate the spirit of freedom and unity that binds us together. As we honour the sacrifices of our forefathers, let’s embrace the future with hope, courage, and determination.

May this day remind us of our rich heritage and inspire us to work towards a brighter, and more prosperous India.

Dr Shareef Abdul Khader, Chairman & Managing Director, ABC Group Of Companies

I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indians on Independence Day. This day is a testament to our forefathers’ unwavering spirit and indomitable will, who fought tirelessly for the freedom we enjoy today. Significant achievements in various fields, including science, technology, economy, and social development have marked India’s journey since 1947. Our nation stands as a beacon of diversity, unity, and resilience, embodying the principles of democracy and freedom.

At ABC Group, we are proud to contribute to the nation’s growth by connecting businesses and communities through our efficient logistics solutions. As we honour the sacrifices of our past, let us also look towards the future with optimism. Together, we can build a more prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable India.

Dr Harish Tahiliani, Managing Director, Arab India Spices

On this Independence Day, as India charts an ambitious course towards becoming a $5 trillion economy, we celebrate our transformative journey. Our strategic vision, marked by sustainable energy adoption, digital empowerment, and robust global partnerships like with the UAE, showcases a future-ready India. Our economic growth, fueled by innovation and strong bilateral relations, is not just a national achievement but a beacon of progress. Congratulations India on this historic day! Here’s to a future where India’s rise reflects not only economic strength but also a commitment to global prosperity and sustainability.

Dr K.P. Hussain, Chairman, Fathima Healthcare Group

India, is one of the oldest civilisations in the world, with a kaleidoscopic variety and a rich cultural heritage. Each state follows its own culture and practices many religions; however, when it comes to the nation, we unite together and stand as one.

As we celebrate Independence Day, let us continue to practice unity as our strength and uplift our relationships, both within India and beyond. As India marks another glorious year of independence, I wish all proud Indians a very Happy Independence Day. Let us practice kindness, loyalty, camaraderie, and serve our nation to the fullest.

Dr Surender Singh Kandhari, Chairman, Al Dobowi Group

On the 78th Independence Day of India, I extend heartfelt wishes to all. Today, we honour the sacrifices of those who fought for our freedom and celebrate the rich cultural heritage that unites us. Living in the UAE, let us continue to build bridges between our nations and communities, showcasing India’s strength, unity, and diversity. May this day inspire us to work towards a brighter future for our country and future generations.

Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder President, Thumbay Group

The slogan for Independence Day 2024, Viksit Bharat, reflects a decisive change in the pride and dignity embedded in the Indian fabric. On the 78th Independence Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to 4.5 million Indians who have made the UAE their second home, and to the government and rulers of the UAE who have always supported us. As we celebrate our 26th anniversary at Thumbay Group, we take pride in the strong UAE-India bilateral cooperation that has flourished over the years. We look forward to further strengthening this partnership and contributing to our shared growth and prosperity.

Eugene Mayne, Founder and CEO, Tristar Group

On this glorious occasion of India’s Independence Day, we extend our heartfelt greetings to the vibrant Indian community in the UAE.

As we celebrate 78 years of freedom, let us honour the rich heritage, unity, and diversity that define our nation. Together, across borders, we carry the spirit of India in our hearts, contributing to a brighter future both at home and abroad. We must laud the performance of the Indian squad at the recently concluded Paris Olympics.

May this Independence day remind us of our shared history, and inspire us to strive for progress, peace, and prosperity for all.

Faizal E. Kottikollon, Chairman & Founder, KEF Holdings and tulåh Clinical Wellness

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Indian community in the UAE on India’s 78th Independence Day. India’s remarkable journey and the success of Indian entrepreneurs in the UAE showcase resilience and excellence, and strengthening bilateral ties. The Indian diaspora’s contributions enhance the UAE’s business environment and deepen our friendship. I and my team remain committed to fostering collaboration for mutual growth and prosperity.

Gaurav Anand, Managing Director, Bliss Anand

Having called the UAE my home for over 20 years, I can confidently say that this country is a land of endless possibilities. I am proud to share my remarkable journey of building a business in this dynamic nation.

The UAE’s leadership has created a supportive atmosphere that has enabled me to connect with global markets and grow my business significantly. I encourage my fellow Indians to seize the opportunities available here.

The UAE is a perfect blend of Eastern and Western values, fostering a nurturing environment for business growth, with abundant freedom to innovate. As India rapidly advances towards becoming a robust and developed economy, there has never been a better time to reach for new heights.

Jai Kishan Tewani, Managing Director, Blueberry Group

On India’s Independence Day, Blueberry Travels would like to extend its heartfelt congratulations to the vibrant Indian community in the UAE. Throughout the UAE’s remarkable journey, your unwavering spirit and contributions have played an important role. We are proud to be a part of this shared success story and look forward to strengthening ties between India and the UAE.

John Paul Alukkas, Managing Director, Joyalukkas Group

India is a great country thanks to its dynamic people, who are committed to excellence and make it one of the most prosperous, peaceful and powerful nations in the world.

On our 78th Independence Day, I congratulate all Indians and its leadership, and wish them continued peace, prosperity and success. May India continue to rise and shine beyond its wildest dreams and set a trailblazing path for the rest of the world to follow.

K V Thomas, Chairman & Managing Director, Thomsun Group

Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians living in the UAE and all around the world! On this momentous occasion, let’s celebrate the spirit of freedom that unites us, no matter the distance from our homes. Let us look back on the sacrifices we made and enjoy the successes we have achieved. Let’s cherish our rich heritage while embracing the opportunities we have here.

Wishing you and your families a day filled with pride, joy, and togetherness!

Kamal Vachani, Group Director, Partner, Al Maya Group

On this momentous occasion, we celebrate the everlasting bonds between India and the UAE. The recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UAE marks a significant milestone in the India-UAE relationship, showcasing the strength of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

This partnership has already led to a remarkable increase in trade and collaboration across various sectors. The spirit of unity and cooperation between India and the UAE is a testament to the potential that lies ahead.

Mustafa Oliyath Vazayil, Managing Director, Gargash Insurance Services

India's journey is a testament to resilience and unity. On the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day, Gargash Insurance extends its warmest greetings to the Indian community in UAE. As a trusted insurance provider, Gargash Insurance is committed to contributing to the welfare of its present and future customers.

We recognise the immense contributions of the Indian diaspora to the UAE's growth and through our insurance solutions, we strive to safeguard the dreams and aspirations of our customers, contributing to their well-being.

Nirav Shah, Director, FAME Advisory

On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, FAME Advisory extends its heartfelt wishes to the Indian community in the UAE.

May this day inspire us to continue striving for excellence and cultivate growth in all areas of our lives, both personally and professionally.

Together, as we celebrate this important occasion for Indians around the world, let’s uphold our core values and contribute to the shared success, unity, and prosperity of our vibrant communities.

Pankaj Agarwal, Managing Director, Global Operations Bikanervala

As we celebrate India’s 78th Independence Day, let us take pride in our shared heritage and the unity that brings us together, no matter where we are.

Your contributions here in the UAE reflect the strength and resilience of our nation. Let’s continue to honour our roots, celebrate our culture, and work towards a brighter future, making India proud across the globe.

Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman, Nikai Group of Companies

Independence Day is a profound moment to honour the enduring spirit and resilience of our beloved nation. This day is not only a testament to our hard-won freedom but also an opportunity to reflect on the deep and ever-growing bonds that unite India and the UAE. The friendship and cooperation between our two great nations have flourished over the years, fostering mutual respect and shared aspirations.

Our unique partnership is more than just economic; it is a celebration of cultural exchange, innovation, and collective progress. The rich tapestry of our interactions, from the vibrant Indian diaspora in the UAE to the numerous collaborative ventures, symbolises the strength of our relationship. As we commemorate this historic day, we also embrace a future filled with promise, where our joint efforts continue to pave the way for prosperity and harmony.

Paresh Shah, Chairman, Brilliant Diamond

The Indian community in the UAE continues to be a beacon of hard work, resilience, and success. Together, with the blessings of the UAE rulers, we have built bridges between two great nations, fostering growth and cultural exchange. Let us continue to strive for excellence and unity, contributing to the prosperity of both the UAE and India.

PNC Menon, Founder & Chairman, Sobha Group

As we celebrate India’s 78th Independence Day, let’s honour the incredible spirit of resilience, unity, and innovation that has shaped the nation’s remarkable journey. At Sobha Realty, we are committed to reflecting the values of excellence and integrity that our country stands for, while cherishing its rich cultural heritage through our craftsmanship. Together, we can create a lasting legacy of progress and prosperity, paving the way for a bright future for generations to come.

Prakash Bambani, COO, Xpressions Style

On behalf of Xpressions Style, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Indian community in the UAE on India’s 78th Independence Day. Today, we celebrate the rich heritage, unity, and remarkable achievements of India and its people. Their contributions to the UAE’s vibrant multicultural society are invaluable. May this day inspire us all to strive for peace, prosperity, and unity. Happy Independence Day!

Rizwan Sajan, Chairman & Founder, Danube Group

On behalf of myself and the entire Danube Group, I extend heartfelt Independence Day wishes to fellow Indians across the world. The bond between India and the UAE has grown stronger than ever, rooted in mutual respect and cooperation. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering vision of a stronger, more prosperous India. India’s journey of growth has been remarkable, embracing sustainable development while empowering youth and women. May this day inspire us all to contribute to the nation’s continued progress and prosperity.

Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds

As Indians around the world celebrate 78 glorious years of freedom, unity, and progress, let us reaffirm our commitment to the rich culture and enduring values that bind us together. Our journey has been an inspiring tale of resilience and growth. Let’s all stand united and put in our best efforts to forge ahead on this path of greatness. Wishing Indians everywhere a heartfelt and joyous Independence Day, filled with pride and hope for our future.

Vinod Joshi, Managing Partner, JHS UAE

Independence Day is a celebration of the enduring spirit and resilience that defines India. The UAE-India relationship has flourished, bringing immense growth to both nations. Our historic ties and collaboration in various sectors have paved the way for innovation and economic prosperity. As we commemorate this special day, let us reaffirm our commitment to strengthening this partnership and working towards a brighter future, not just for our two nations but for humanity as a whole.

Vipul Shah, Chairman, The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC)

As we commemorate the 77th anniversary of India’s independence, we reflect on the remarkable progress our nation has achieved. This day reminds us of the relentless spirit of our freedom fighters and the vibrant potential of our country. As a businessman, I am proud to contribute to India’s economic growth and innovation. Let’s continue to strive for excellence, fostering an environment of unity, integrity, and prosperity. Together, we can build a stronger, more resilient nation that stands tall on the global stage.

Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman, Lulu Group

On the joyous occasion of Indian Independence Day, we extend our gratitude to the visionary leaders who played a pivotal role in fostering a sense of friendship, unity and prosperity amongst us.

Long live Indo-UAE friendship!

Zubin Karkaria, Founder & CEO, VFS Global

I wish all fellow Indians a very happy 78th Independence Day. India is today a pre-eminent nation of the world and a force for good globally, with our citizens and people of Indian origin holding positions of eminence across global organisations. We have a vibrant economy with robust socio-economic development under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.