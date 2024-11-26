Ajman Free Zone

Strategic location with access to major trading routes and markets

Services

One-click licence issuance, streamlined visa processing, and full legal support

Key business sectors

Retail, technology, trading, light manufacturing, e-commerce

Exclusive packages

0-visa packages from Dh5,555 and 1-visa packages from Dh12,121.

Customised start-up packages and cost-effective office solutions are also available.

Contact details

+971 6 742 2222; info@ajmanfreezone.ae

Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza)

Sectors in focus

Food and beverage, logistics, retail and e-commerce, petrochemicals, automotive and spare parts, electronics and electrical, FMCG, healthcare

Number of businesses operating at Jafza

Over 10,700 from more than 130 countries, sustaining employment of 160,000 individuals

Infrastructure

Includes plots of industrial land, warehouses, light industrial units, offices, showrooms, and much more

Jafza Logistic Park phase 2: 16 units spread over 46,000 square metres

YIWU Market: Marketplace spread across 200,000 square metres having 1,600 showrooms, 324 warehouses

Types of licences issued

Jafza issues licences for trading, service, and industrial activities

Trading

General Trading

Industrial

National Industrial

Service

Logistics

Holding

Contact details

Jafza.ae; 800-JAFZA

Meydan Free Zone

Key features

Meydan Free Zone provides 24x7 digital accessibility alongside a robust compliance model, including Client Due Diligence (CDD) and Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) protocols. It features a prestigious brand and the Meydan Plus Marketplace, offering diverse solutions and flexible real estate options, making it an ideal location in the heart of New Dubai for work, living, learning, and entertainment.

With a thriving community of over 65,000 members, it enhances networking and collaboration opportunities.

Initiatives to drive growth

The Grow From Dubai (GFD) initiative aims to position Dubai as a leading regional trade hub by boosting the local economy through enhanced commerce and digital activities. By attracting investors and supporting entrepreneurs and SMEs, GFD promotes a vibrant business environment, streamlined by a one-stop digital platform that simplifies operational processes. Additionally, strategic partnerships will provide comprehensive support for B2B and B2C traders and logistics providers, fostering sustainable economic growth and establishing Dubai as a global trade centre.

Robust compliance measures — including CDD, EDD, and state security — are essential to meeting regulatory standards, with a digital platform streamlining the application process for businesses.

Exclusive package

Its Dh12,500 package includes LLC-FZ trade licence, 2 business activities, and lease agreement.

Contact details

Meydanfz.ae; 800 FZ1

RAKEZ

Why Rakez stands out

1. Cost-effective and value for money: Competitive rates and fast set-up options makes RAKEZ a budget-friendly choice for businesses at all stages.

2. Customisable solutions and packages: Flexible set-up options designed to meet the specific needs of a variety of industries.

3. Convenient locations: Simply drop by RAKEZ offices in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah for free consultation and assistance.

4. Best customer service and VIP services: Smooth operational process from business licensing to visa processing with extensive administrative support, allowing companies to focus on their business.

5. All services under one roof: From providing state-of-the-art offices and industrial spaces to extending administrative services, RAKEZ provides all that is necessary to start and grow a business under one roof.

6. Fully digitalised fast and efficient service delivery: Fast and efficient delivery, optimising business operations and reducing turnaround times.

Contact details

+971 7 204 1111; info@rakez.com; www.rakez.com

Sharjah Media City (Shams)

Sharjah Media City (Shams) is the most trusted free zone in the UAE offering innovative business solutions with a wide range of services for start-ups, entrepreneurs, and businesses.

Key features

100% business ownership

LLC suffix

No physical office required

Hassle-free set-up

Residency visas

Global and integrated business community

360 partnership approach

Services

Business registration

Visa processing for investors and employees

Concierge services

Access to business centre and meeting rooms

Tax and accounting

Media services

Training and workshops

Exclusive packages

Media Package: Any 5 activities from media sector. Tailored for content creators, filmmakers, and digital media businesses.

Standard Package: Mix and match 5 activities across any sectors. Perfect for multi-sector businesses

Contact details

800 SHAMS; info@shams.ae; Shams.ae

SPC Free Zone

Key features

SPC Free Zone provides a streamlined, cost-effective environment for entrepreneurs to establish, grow, and scale their businesses with ease, flexibility, and global reach. By choosing SPC Free Zone, aspiring entrepreneurs can benefit from streamlined business set-up processes, access to global markets, and comprehensive support services, all designed to help launch and scale their businesses.

Business sectors

E-commerce

Digital marketing

Consulting services

Import/export and trading

Publishing

Exclusive packages

At SPC Free Zone, start-ups with no visas can begin operating for as little as Dh6,875. This exclusive package enables entrepreneurs to get unlimited visas on a flexi desk, the freedom to choose up to 5 business activities from over 2,000 available options, and accommodate up to 100 shareholders under a single licence.

Contact details