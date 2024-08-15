FAME Advisory DMCC is a premier boutique firm specialising in tax advisory services and recognised as one of the leading experts in corporate structuring, international tax, strategic and financial advisory and compliance across the UAE and beyond.

With over a decade of market presence, FAME has established itself as the UAE’s most trusted advisory firm. We serve clients with a holistic and cross-disciplinary combination of market-leading advisory, financial resource management, and regulatory and compliance services practice — all through a single, integrated platform.

To read the e-book version of this supplement Read supplement e-book Click here

As pioneers of strategic and multi-service business solutions in the region, we are committed to simplifying advisory services and making them available through highly bespoke services and industry-leading expertise. Our core mission is to educate clients, thereby empowering them to make well-informed decisions.

Nirav Shah is the Director at FAME Advisory, bringing over two decades of experience in corporate advisory, consultancy, and compliance. A qualified chartered accountant and industry stalwart for more than 25 years, he has provided invaluable advice on corporate structures, governance, and family asset-holding structures to global clients.

Shah has penned his years of experience in his latest book, Law and Practice Relating to UAE Corporate Tax. Published by Taxmann, this book is the only book on corporate tax to receive approval from the UAE Media Regulatory Office for printing and publication.

Shah has also made significant contributions through impactful VAT training, engaging over 1,600 professionals from more than 550 companies. His expertise extends to his role as a managing committee member of the esteemed Society of Trust and Estate Planners (STEP). He is also a part of the managing committee of JITO, Dubai Chapter, and a core committee member of the Taxation Society.

Key services

• Tax Advisory

• Corporate Structuring

• Succession Planning

• Tax Compliance

• Corporate Services

• ESR Compliance