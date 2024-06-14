Chill out in Ski Dubai

Summer getting you down? Just head to Dubai’s ski slopes and chill. Spend the day at the snow park with unlimited rides and attractions, chairlift rides, and free hot chocolate. There’s also one free activity – choose from a snow bullet (zipline) ride, penguin encounter, ski or snowboard discovery lesson, or the popular slope pass. And this Eid, the offer holds even more appeal, as you get to pick up five tickets for the price of four. Just opt for Ski Dubai’s Eid Family Pass (that’s Dh1,300, online and Dh1,400 at Ski Dubai).

From Dh325 (per person online); Dh345 (per person, on ground)

OliOli brings the Museum of the Moon to the city

Image Credit: Supplied

This is the perfect time to indulge the kids’ love for the moon and stars. Dubai’s experiential museum is bringing the Museum of the Moon by Luke Jerram over the Eid break, and kids will love this unique experience for sure. The installation will see a five-metre replica of the moon, created by NASA imagery of the lunar surface. While kids get to find out how much they would actually weigh on the moon, the exploratory aspect continues, with the interactive sand art lightbox along with other interactive galleries in the mix.

From Dh139 (one adult and one child); June 14-21, Tues: 11.30-6pm; Wed: 9am-6pm; Thur: 11am-6pm; Fri: 9am-7pm; Sat: 9am-8pm, Sun: 9am-7pm

Wild Wadi Waterpark

Make a splash at Wild Wadi Waterpark this Eid. The pool party with a DJ in residence every day between June 15 and 18 should not be missed, while the first three days of Eid have 30 rides and slides to choose from, a cool photo op, as well as Aqua Gym sessions. If you are a UAE resident, you get a 30 per cent discount on your ticket as well.

From Dh215 (for UAE residents, online); June 15-18, 10am-6pm

Coca-Cola Arena

Music on your mind? There’s a lot going on at Coca-Cola Arena. Settle into your seat and catch Kings in Concert – Harishankh, which will see legendary Indian playback singers, Hariharan and Shankar Mahadevan belting out their most popular hits on June 14. Take part in EarthSoul, the eco-conscious music festival – headling act Jason Derulo – on June 15, or hum along to the tunes of Egyptian singer, songwriter and actor Amr Diab on June 19.

Coca-Cola Arena; June 14,15 and 19.

Louvre Abu Dhabi

Holidays are just perfect to introduce your kids to something new. In this case, we recommend the Children’s Museum at Louvre Abu Dhabi, where young minds launch into epic worlds of discovery. Think art adventure for instance, or what the Louvre Abu Dhabi calls Picturing the Cosmos. Spanning three floors of the museum, the experience offers kids a space journey, featuring fun interactive games and artwork.

Free for kids under 18; Tues-Sat: 10am-6.30pm; Sun: 10am-8.30pm

Win big with The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Shopping is a fun way to spend the day, especially when your deals and steals come with a bonus. The Galleria has a Spend & Win activation during Eid Al Adha. Spend more than Dh500, which can be over multiple visits, between June 17 and 23 to get a chance to play and win gift cards ranging from Dh100 to Dh2,500, to redeem across the mall. Just remember, keep your receipts to be able to play.

From Dh500; June 17-23

The Green Planet Dubai

Image Credit: Supplied

How would you like to camp out in a rainforest? Dubai’s biodome, The Green Planet Dubai offers you and your family just that. Go camping in the rainforest every Friday and Saturday as you indulge in everything from interactive activities and animal encounters to a scavenger hunt and exclusive behind-the-scenes tours. There’s a buffet dinner on the cards as well, apart from nocturnal biome tours, wildlife documentaries, and storytelling sessions around the campfire. The following day will begin with a nutritious breakfast, animal feeding sessions, and another tour.

From Dh850 (tent for two); Fri-Sat

Roxy Cinemas

Image Credit: Supplied

Keep the popcorn ready this holiday season, for movie releases are a plenty. From June 15 to 21, dive into the reel world at Roxy Cinemas with Inside Out 2, Bad Boys 4, Welad Rizk 3 and Chandu Champion set for release. Be sure you stick around for the credits and pick up your complimentary free popcorn refill as you exit the hall this Eid break. If you are a sports fan, Roxy Cinemas has you covered as well. Cheer for your favourite team as you watch the UEAFA EURO 2024 Cup and ICC T20 Men’s World Cup live at Roxy Cinemas across Dubai.

From Dh40; June 15-21; Roxy Cinemas’ Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk, The Beach JBR, Al Khawaneej, and Boxpark locations

Mona Ayyash: The Clock Doesn’t Care

If you are in the mood for art that speaks volumes, look no further than Mona Ayyash’s first solo exhibition, The Clock Doesn’t Care. It features a collaborative video piece with a group of actors, dancers, and performance artists, focusing on small body movements. It expresses how time will move forward irrespective of what else is going on in one’s life.

Until August 25; 10am-8pm; Tues-Sun; Mina Zayed, 421

Riverland, Dubai

Grab the kids – it’s time for some fun. Between June 16 and 21, Riverland turns into an energetic Bollywood dance show, Jashn-e-Rajmahal, while fireworks are also planned for the first and second day of Eid, at 7.30pm, 8.20pm and 9.30pm. For young ones, or those who like dinosaurs, the Dino Mania show should be magical. It’s on every Wednesday and Sunday, 8.45pm until June 23.

And if you are in the mood for a grand dinner while at the venue, look no further than Al Mashowa, which features authentic Arabic dishes such as hot and cold mezze and desserts, right through June 16 to 18.