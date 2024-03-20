Understanding the depths of women’s health

Women’s health encompasses a wide spectrum of issues. Dr Nayana Gaba, Specialist Gynaecology & Obstetrics at Aster Clinic, Al Muteena, Deira emphasises the importance of women taking proactive measures to address their health needs. From having babies to staying mentally strong, women have a lot always going on about their health.

She further adds taking care of women’s health isn’t always easy. A lot of factors can affect it, like what we eat, how much we exercise, and whether we see a doctor regularly. But by learning more about our bodies and making smart choices, we can stay as healthy as possible and live our best lives.

Women health matters: Key health concerns

Dr Mehnaz Abdulla, Specialist Gynaecology & Obstetrics at Aster Women Clinic, Al Qusais (Damascus Street) speaks about women’s health as a topic of utmost importance, encompassing a diverse array of issues that affect their physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Understanding these key health concerns is essential for promoting women’s overall wellness and ensuring they receive the care and support they need throughout their lives.

Dr Salomi Singh, Specialist Gynaecology & Obstetrics at Aster Clinic, Sheikh Zayed Road sheds light on some of the common health concerns that can arise in women including:

1. Reproductive health concerns: Menstruation, fertility, pregnancy, and menopause

2. Cancers: Breast, cervical, ovarian, and uterine cancer

3. Osteoporosis and weak bone health

4. Mental Health issues: depression, anxiety, and eating disorders

5. Heart health and cardiovascular diseases

6. Nutritional deficiencies

Though these are some of the common health issues, the list is not limited to these.

Image Credit: Supplied

Endometriosis: Navigating through with strength

Endometriosis is a chronic condition affecting millions of women worldwide, causing pain, infertility, and other exhausting symptoms. Dr Shivani Abrol, Specialist Gynaecology & Obstetrics at Aster Clinic, Ajman (Rashidiya) says in endometriosis, tissue like the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. It does not only cause physical discomfort but can also impact emotional well-being and quality of life.

She further explains the strategies to help strengthen your endometriosis journey can include:

1. Educating and being aware of the condition, its symptoms, and treatment options.

2. Reaching out to friends, family, and support groups for emotional support.

3. Prioritising self-care activities to promote relaxation, stress reduction, and pain management.

4. Communicating openly, seeking second opinions if necessary, and exploring the treatment options.

Fortifying women’s bone health: Essential tips

Maintaining strong and healthy bones is important for women of all ages. Dr Ambica Nambiar, Specialist Orthopaedics at Aster Clinic, Al Qusais (Al Ahbabi Building) emphasises that strong bones reduce the risk of osteoporosis and fractures later in life.

To enhance bone health, she recommends ensuring adequate calcium and vitamin D intake, along with engaging in physical activities like walking, jogging, and yoga, while also maintaining a healthy lifestyle by avoiding smoking and limiting alcohol consumption.

Catch it early: Importance of regular screening

Dr Suma Thomas, Specialist Gynaecology & Obstetrics at Aster Clinic, Discovery Gardens says early diagnosis is often the key to successful treatment and preventive health outcomes. Regular health screening is crucial in identifying potential health concerns before they aggravate, enabling prompt intervention and management.

Another perspective can be understood as regular screenings allow doctors to design preventive strategies and treatments based on an individual’s specific risk factors and health history. It may further promote long-term health and well-being so that you don’t have to worry and live your life to the fullest.

Breaking barriers to mental health stigmas

In our journey to prioritise women’s health and well-being, mental health is one subject that requires particular attention says Arfa Banu Khan, Clinical Psychologist at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC). She mentions despite significant steps in awareness and understanding, mental health stigma remains a pervasive issue that hampers access to proper care and perpetuates misconceptions.

To combat the struggle of mental health, we must aim to foster open dialogue, challenge stereotypes, and promote understanding. By providing accurate information about mental health conditions and dispelling myths, we empower women to understand and recognise the signs of mental illness. Moreover, as medical professionals, we also play a pivotal role in advocating for policy changes that prioritise women’s mental health.

Hormonal health: Understanding endocrine issues

Women’s hormonal health is deeply connected to their overall well-being. Dr Kingini Bhadran, Specialist Endocrinology at Aster Clinic, Al Qusais (Damascus Street) says from thyroid disorders to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and menopausal hormone imbalances, these conditions can impact various aspects of women’s lives. Understanding the complexities of endocrine issues and addressing is essential for effective management and optimal health outcomes.