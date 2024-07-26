Our goal is to continue expanding our services, making premium medical and aesthetic care accessible to more people across the UAE. Charisma Clinic has earned its reputation as the most trusted healthcare provider in the UAE, serving over 50,000 satisfied patients who seek excellent medical care.

Charisma departments

Our clinic is distinguished for its specialised departments, each dedicated to providing exceptional care and transformative results.

1. Dermatology department

Dermatology department has treated over 10,000 patients, offering services ranging from acne treatment and skin rejuvenation to advanced procedures for various skin conditions, such as injectable hair treatments, skin boosters, collagen stimulators, and non-surgical machine treatment.

The expert dermatologists utilise the latest techniques and technologies to ensure healthy, glowing skin for every patient.

2. Dental department

With over 8,000 patients benefiting from our dental services, the skilled dental professionals at Charsisma are dedicated to ensuring that every patient leaves with a brighter, healthier smile. They provide comprehensive services, including routine check-ups, orthodontics, and complex dental surgeries.

3. Aesthetic department

The skin care department at Charisma Clinic has transformed the lives of more than 15,000 patients. To enhance natural beauty and promote youthful, radiant skin, our team specialists offer treatments, such as chemical peel, skin rejuvenation, laser treatment, hair treatment (PRP and plasma), dermapen treatment and meso gun.

4. Plastic surgery department

The professional plastic surgeons combine precision and artistry to deliver life-changing results, helping patients to look and feel their absolute best. The department includes multiple treatments such as tummy tuck, face lift, liposuction and all face and body plastic surgeries.

Charisma clinic is home to highly regarded, well known and extremely talented doctors in the region. Our medical professionals are not only highly qualified but also continually update their knowledge and skills to keep up of the latest advancements in the field to ensures that each patient receives personalised care, whether they are visiting for a routine check-up or a specialised treatment. This commitment to continuous learning ensures that our patients receive the best possible care, grounded in the latest medical research and practices.

Dr Rola Al Shahadat, Founder and owner of Charisma Clinic, with a patient Image Credit: Supplied

Technology and devices

Charisma Clinic prides itself on utilising the latest technologies and devices to deliver superior medical and aesthetic treatments. Our state-of-the-art equipment enables us to perform a wide range of procedures with precision and efficiency, ensuring optimal results for our patients.From laser treatments to advanced diagnostic devices, the clinic is equipped with everything needed to provide world-class care, such as Morpheus, DermaV and Candela.

Charisma priority

Charisma Clinic has revolutionised the concept of beauty in the Gulf region, making it an icon for confidence and empowerment. Through our innovative treatments and personalised care, we have helped countless patients achieve their aesthetic goals, transforming beauty into an icon of self-assurance and elegance. We remain committed to our mission of providing unparalleled care and achieving the best outcomes for our patients.

Loyal patients

The patient-centric approach at Charisma Clinic ensures that every individual receives the utmost care and attention, fostering long-term relationships built on trust and satisfaction. Success is also attributed to our marketing strategy, which focuses on reaching and engaging our target audience through various channels.

We leverage social media, and community events to connect with potential patients and showcase our expertise. That’s why the achievements in this area include a substantial increase in our follower base and consistent growth in patient numbers, to ensure our position as a leader in the healthcare market.

Impact on beauty transformation in the UAE

Dr Rola Al Shahadat is pioneering beauty and healthcare in the UAE. As a founder and owner of Charisma Clinic, she has set an initial for exceptional healthcare and aesthetic services. Her visionary approach has guided the clinic in offering exceptional treatments and personalised care, ensuring every patient experience transformative results.

Her impact on transforming beauty in the UAE is profound. Through her leadership, Charisma Clinic has become an iconic with confidence and empowerment, helping patients achieve their aesthetic goals with precision and care

Her contributions to the healthcare industry have been recognized with numerous awards. Her dedication to excellence and patient satisfaction has earned Charisma Clinic prestigious recognition both nationally and internationally.

Her deep understanding of medical advancements and patient care ensures that Charisma Clinic remains at the forefront of healthcare innovation.

Influence on people and industry

Beyond the walls of Charisma Clinic. Dr Rola’s insightful opinions and expertise have shaped industry standards and practices, inspiring peers and aspiring healthcare professionals alike. Through her leadership, she continues to influence positive change in the healthcare landscape.

She represents dedication, expertise, and a transformative vision for beauty and healthcare in the UAE. Under her guidance, Charisma Clinic continues to redefine beauty standards and set new benchmarks in healthcare excellence.