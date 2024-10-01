Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in MENA, has been featured by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as one of the top eight organisations globally at the forefront of addressing the intersection of climate change and healthcare. This highlights Burjeel Holdings’ ongoing commitment to sustainable healthcare practices and its proactive approach to mitigating the health impacts of climate change.

Burjeel Holdings joins an esteemed group of global leaders, including Kaiser Permanente, Clean Air Fund, National Academy of Medicine, AGRA, The END Fund, Planetary Health Alliance & Johns Hopkins Institute for Planetary Health, and Inter IKEA Group, all acknowledged for their innovative efforts in addressing the health risks posed by climate change.

The healthcare sector currently accounts for 4.4 per cent of global carbon emissions, underscoring the urgency of adopting sustainable practices. In response, Burjeel Holdings has made pragmatic and sustainable Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles a core part of its long-term strategy. The company’s ESG framework focuses on a holistic approach that aligns with stakeholder expectations, mitigates risk, and strengthens Burjeel’s leadership in sustainable healthcare operations.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder & Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, says, “Burjeel Holdings is an inherently mission-driven organisation, and our ground-up strategy is reflected daily in the fundamental mission to take care of communities we serve, and that extends beyond our walls. Our commitment to achieving carbon neutrality puts us at the forefront of delivering holistic, climate-sensitive patient care, while promoting equitable access to healthcare through meaningful partnerships. We are proud to be part of this global initiative to address one of the most pressing challenges of our time.”

Burjeel Holdings has been a pioneer in integrating climate-conscious strategies into its healthcare model. The recent establishment of the Burjeel Holdings Center for Climate and Health exemplifies the Group’s dedication to providing sustainable health solutions and climate-related counseling to communities. Healthcare professionals at Burjeel incorporate climate risk assessments during patient consultations, providing patients with counseling on how to mitigate the impact of environmental stressors.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, Burjeel Holdings’ goals include achieving carbon neutrality and eliminating waste to landfills by 2040, reducing water consumption by 10% by 2030, and reusing 5 per cent of total water annually. The Group is also committed to ensuring full compliance with ethical labor practices across its supply chain by 2026. Burjeel’s efforts have been recognised with a provisional ESG rating of “AAA” from MSCI, placing the organisation in the top 6 per cent of global healthcare leaders.

The Group’s commitment to ESG is further demonstrated through community-driven initiatives such as the Oxford Saïd-Burjeel Holdings Climate Change Challenge, a partnership with Oxford University’s Saïd Business School, which seeks to inspire innovative solutions to the climate crisis from future leaders.