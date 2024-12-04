The Middle East’s advertising landscape is undergoing a remarkable transformation. Audiences are increasingly responding to more localized, meaningful narratives. This has forced the industry to move beyond generic campaigns and embrace culturally rooted, authentic storytelling. At the same time, technological innovation is reshaping the way brands connect with consumers, offering unprecedented opportunities for engagement.

Driving this evolution are leaders like Sony Abdel Mohsen, founder of creative agency Awkward Ads, whose career trajectory - from architecture to sports and now advertising - offers a glimpse into the fresh perspectives shaping the industry. Abdel Mohsen’s multidisciplinary background informs his approach to both creativity and leadership.

“We take the time to understand the brand, its story, and what really matters to its audience. It’s about connecting with people - knowing what makes them laugh, what inspires them, and where the boundaries are. From there, the idea takes shape naturally. Sometimes it’s bold and funny; other times, it’s quiet and heartfelt,” he explains.

Before entering the advertising world, Abdel Mohsen trained as an architect, a discipline he credits with shaping his creative approach.

“Architecture taught me the value of starting with a concept. Every design begins with a purpose, shaped by its context and audience. It’s not about creating something pretty - it’s about building something meaningful and functional, something that works,” he says.

In a region where cultural norms are diverse and nuanced, using humor in advertising can be risky. Yet Awkward Ads has managed to turn it into a strength. AbdelMohsen emphasizes that the key lies in understanding the audience.

“Humor works only when it feels authentic and resonates,” he says. “Every campaign begins with the brief. It’s about knowing the brand’s story and what matters to its audience. From there, the idea takes shape naturally.”

Crafting campaigns that resonate

Since its founding in 2019, Awkward Ads has expanded its footprint across the Middle East, recently setting up an office in Dubai. AbdelMohsen attributes this rapid growth to the agency’s human-centric approach.

“We’re a boutique agency - small enough to stay personal, but bold enough in our ideas to make an impact. We focus on creating campaigns that connect with people on a human level, and that has been key to our success. Adapting to the market while staying true to who we are hasn’t always been easy. But we’ve built a passionate, agile team that’s ready to experiment and evolve,” he states.

Among the agency’s standout campaigns is So Long, Sad Sandwich for El Menus, a food discovery and delivery app in Cairo. “It started with a simple but relatable insight: people often get stuck ordering the same meals over and over, missing out on the variety El Menus offers. We turned that into the story of a ‘sad sandwich,’ abandoned by its loyal companion who discovered new and exciting meals through the El Menus app,” he narrates.

A new wave of advertising leadership

Behind the success of effective campaigns and sustained growth in the advertising industry lies a leadership approach that prioritizes people. Across agencies, trust and collaboration are proving to be at the forefront of innovation. It’s a shift in leadership style that is reshaping workplaces in advertising.

“It all comes down to trust. I trust my team to bring their best, and they know they can count on me for support - both professionally and personally. People work their best when they feel valued, heard, and part of something that matters,” he says.

“We’re in a creative industry - it’s meant to be fun. That passion for what we do is what makes the challenges worthwhile.”

The Middle East’s focus on culturally grounded and audience-driven campaigns reflects a broader trend shaping global advertising. The region’s agencies are redefining how brands communicate - but the insights that drive this shift have always been around.