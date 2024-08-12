Acronis, the global leader in cyber protection, today announced that EQT, a leading global investment firm, has acquired a stake in the company. This investment highlights the confidence in Acronis' strategic vision and positions the company for continued innovation and expansion, particularly in its rapidly growing cloud business, which is currently experiencing over 40 per cent year-on-year growth.
The acquisition by EQT marks a significant milestone in Acronis' journey. The investment is expected to accelerate Acronis' global market position and support its ambitious growth plans. This partnership will provide Acronis with the resources and strategic guidance needed to drive further innovation in cyber protection, particularly as the company continues to expand its footprint in key markets like the Middle East.
Strategic growth in the Middle East
As part of its expansion strategy, Acronis remains committed to strengthening its presence in the Middle East, a region that plays a crucial role in the company's global growth plan. The company plans to increase its local workforce and expand the capacity of its regional data centres, ensuring that customers and partners in the Middle East have access to the most advanced cyber protection solutions.
"EQT's acquisition is a testament to Acronis' robust performance and the impressive growth of our cloud business, which continues to expand at over 40% year-on-year. This partnership will empower us to drive further innovation and solidify our market position globally. In the Middle East, we are dedicated to expanding our presence by investing in local talent and increasing the capacity of our data centers to better serve our customers and partners in the region," says Ezequiel Steiner, CEO of Acronis.
The partnership with EQT also reflects the strong support from Acronis' existing investors, many of whom will remain invested as the company embarks on this next phase of growth. This continuity ensures that Acronis will continue to build on its successes while exploring new opportunities in emerging markets and technologies.
