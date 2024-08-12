Strategic growth in the Middle East

As part of its expansion strategy, Acronis remains committed to strengthening its presence in the Middle East, a region that plays a crucial role in the company's global growth plan. The company plans to increase its local workforce and expand the capacity of its regional data centres, ensuring that customers and partners in the Middle East have access to the most advanced cyber protection solutions.

"EQT's acquisition is a testament to Acronis' robust performance and the impressive growth of our cloud business, which continues to expand at over 40% year-on-year. This partnership will empower us to drive further innovation and solidify our market position globally. In the Middle East, we are dedicated to expanding our presence by investing in local talent and increasing the capacity of our data centers to better serve our customers and partners in the region," says Ezequiel Steiner, CEO of Acronis.

The partnership with EQT also reflects the strong support from Acronis' existing investors, many of whom will remain invested as the company embarks on this next phase of growth. This continuity ensures that Acronis will continue to build on its successes while exploring new opportunities in emerging markets and technologies.