This 5-star all-inclusive beachfront destination, set along the pristine shoreline of Dubai, offers unparalleled getaway experiences to its guests. Relax on 800 metres of golden sand or enjoy over 40 exhilarating experiences, including tennis courts, a world-class 9-hole championship golf course, horse-riding, watersports and shooting range activities.

Call: 04 814 5555

Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Set in the vibrant JLT district, this venue blends a respected legacy with contemporary sensibilities and quintessential Indian heritage. Select the hotel’s spacious rooms and suites, and enjoy the sights of the city’s glittering skyline with unparalleled views of the Emirates Golf Club, Dubai Marina, and the Arabian Gulf.

Price: 36-hour staycation package with breakfast, starts from Dh500+ taxes.

Offers: Early check-in by 6am, a late check-out by 6pm the next day, access to JLT’s highest rooftop pool and restaurant, Paros, signature Indian restaurant Shamiana, and JLT’s neighbourhood sports café, and 20 per cent savings for guests at each dining venue.

Call: 04-5741111

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl Hotel

Set in the iconic West Corniche district of Abu Dhabi, this 5-star hotel offers lavish rooms and suites with exceptional luxury, comfort and spectacular views of Abu Dhabi’s skyline and the sparkling Arabian Gulf.

Price: Starting from Dh740 per night.

Offer: Includes a grand cake-cutting ceremony followed by a soiree in the hotel’s lobby on December 2, a gingerbread house decorating workshop and afternoon tea on December 4. Experience award-winning restaurants and earn triple World of Hyatt points on dine-in, delivery, and take-out until December 2022, even when you’re not staying in the hotel.

Call: 02 5101234

Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection

This blissful haven in Dubai is a relaxing getaway for guests to sit back, unwind and relax in the spacious rooms at the hotel.

Price: A 25 per cent discount on the stay, a 20 per cent discount on selected F&B outlets and complimentary breakfast the next day. Offer valid from November 30 to December 5. Warm welcome with Arabic coffee and dates. Revel in the celebrations with a special cake-cutting ceremony and enjoy the lavish buffet, which features special Emirati dishes. Guest can avail bronze tickets for a family of two adults and two kids up to six years old to La Perle.

Prices subject to availability

Offer: Guests who book the stay from today till 29th November can avail a 25% discount on the stay, a 20% discount on selected F&B outlets and with a complimentary breakfast the next day and two Bronze tickets to La Perle for a family of two adults and two kids. The stay is valid from November 30th to December 5th.

Call: 04 3995000

Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel

This historical gem and the only floating hotel in Dubai in Port Rashid offers UAE and GCC residents an exceptional staycation spot for the National Day holidays.

Price: Starting from Dh572 including taxes.

Offer: 15 per cent off on accommodation and dining, breakfast in Lido Restaurant, heritage tour for two, complimentary upgrade to the next room category (subject to availability), early check-in from noon and late check-out till 2:00 pm (subject to availability)

Call: 04 5268888

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm

Nestled on the iconic Palm Jumeirah surrounded by white sands and the warm waters of the Arabian Sea, this luxurious beach resort is an ideal spot for a staycation for a couple’s weekend or a family vacation.

Price: From Dh1,990

Offers: Complimentary upgrade to the next room category, buffet breakfast, lunch, or dinner with unlimited beverages, 20 per cent savings on food and beverages and selected spa treatments at Jiva, and complimentary stay for two children per room. Offer valid until December 21 for UAE nationals and residents only. Reservations required.

Call: 04 2754444

Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark

Perched in the exclusive Mina Seyahi area, this luxurious, vibrant, family-friendly hotel is just the one to spend time in during the UAE National Day weekend. Enjoy panoramic views from your private balcony of any of the 220 suites and rooms, discover an array of cuisines, and let the little guests have an exciting time at the Jungle Bay Waterpark.

Price: Dh1,049 ++ over the national holiday; however, over the entire period, the starting rate is Dh937++

Offer Includes sea view room; rate includes breakfast and dinner, 2 children up to 14 years old per room, unlimited waterpark and kid’s club access; offer starts from November 25 till December 18

Call: 04 3993333

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island

Overlooking 650 meters of private white sandy beach, staying at this hotel is a perfect escape for families, with impressive fun zones such as the Bouncing Castle, Kid’s Swimming Pool, Kids Club, thrilling water slide, high dive boards, water sports and much more.

Price: Brunch and Stay package for Dh1,121.

Offer: Stay starts with the legendary Islander’s brunch from 1pm to 4pm on Saturday at the Vespa & Brasserie Terrace with a complimentary breakfast the following morning and late checkout at 5pm.

Call: 07 203 0000

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

This lifestyle boutique hotel hangout is the perfect spot for a National Day celebratory staycation over the upcoming long weekend.

Price: Starting from Dh500

Offer: Up to 20 per cent off, with late and early check-out, subject to availability. Staycation lovers get Dh200 F&B credit per stay, redeemable at Social Company, the neighbourhood gathering spot or LAH LAH, the edgy pan-Asian kitchen and restaurant. Children aged 11 and under stay and dine for free, with adults able to avail 30 per cent off treatments at Native Club.

Call: 04 5191111

Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City

This is an excellent place for a weekend getaway to feel the excitement of Motor City. It’s a brilliant location overlooking the Dubai Autodrome Racetrack and the Dubai Marina skyline. And IMG Worlds Of Adventure is just 9km away.

Price: Dh488.16 per night, includes: accommodation for two in a Superior double room; daily breakfast buffet for two, two-course dinner for two at Le Petit Belge, 15-minute Kartdrome indoor session per person, and more.

Call: 04 249 4100

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina

Have a fun-filled family getaway during the long UAE National Day weekend. Avail benefits from the Westin Family Staycation offer, relish culinary delights. Little guests get access to the Jungle Bay Waterpark and Kid’s Club.

Price: Dh1,899++ over national holiday; over the entire period rates starting from Dh1580++.

The Westin Family Staycation offer includes renovated sea view room, breakfast and dinner, second room is 50 per cent off and unlimited water park and kid’s club access. Offer until December 18.

Call: 04 3994141

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa

Situated along the shores of the Arabian Sea, this venue is an idyllic getaway to experience island living amongst the mountains, desert and sea. Enjoy ultimate relaxation and cherished memories that will last a lifetime.

Offer: Book one Seafront Villa and get another at 50% off. Book your Island Indulgence and avail a full board meal plan with your booking.