For Holiday 2022, Pandora Moments welcomes new designs that celebrate what makes this time of year so special. A Pandora gift captures that magical holiday feeling - ready to be gifted from you to them, crafted to be treasured forever.
From evoking the feeling of a winter wonderland to marvelling at the infinite universe, the collection captures the magic of the season with fresh takes on Pandora’s much-loved nature and celestial themes.
“We were inspired by the poetic image of stars in the night sky, revealing themselves one by one after the clouds and fog float away,” say A. Filippo Ficarelli and Francesco Terzo, VP Creative Directors at Pandora. “Our new star designs represent taking a moment to express a positive wish, for each of us and for the world.”
This sentiment is captured by the new shooting star designs as well as a galaxy of new pieces that play with proportions, dimensions and materials to infuse fresh energy to your holiday style.
The iconic snowflake motif has also been given an update with craftsmanship details that highlight the intricate geometry and uniqueness of each flake and add a sense of movement.
Sparkling with more possibilities than ever before, the Pandora Moments Holiday collection is more than a gift. It’s jewellery filled with love and meaning that shows thoughtfulness, care and understanding on the part of the gift giver.