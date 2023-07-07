The magic of K-Pop is now a global phenomenon, and one for the history books.

The UAE itself, is filled ardent fanbases, as a perfunctory search on Facebook groups will tell you. In 2022 itself, thousands of screaming fans gathered to see their favourite K-Pop stars for the K-Pop Music Festival at Etihad Arena, in Abu Dhabi. Just to name a few, there was GOT7’s Jay B, singer Peakboy among others. The atmosphere was electric, filled with screams and cheers.

In 2023, January, Blinks (Blackpink fans) arrived two hours early at the arena to watch the girls perform their greatest hits. The arena was filled with fans dressed in black and pink, carrying lightsticks and rehearsing the songs before the performance. Cashing in on the atmosphere, the arena was filled with exotic fireworks.

So, if you’re one of those fans, interested in getting further immersed in the world of K-Pop and channeling all the energy and dynamic dance moves, the Korean Cultural Center in Abu Dhabi has a treat for you. The KCC has launched the highly anticipated K-Pop Academy for K-Pop aficionados, which will be held in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. This program, which was originally launched in 2016, is designed to introduce the world of K-Pop to enthusiasts in the UAE. It’s primarily for women aged 14 and above, and are scheduled throughout the month of August.

You will be in a class led by Lee SuJin, an experienced K-POP dance instructor and former backup dancer for popular Korean artists such as Baek Ji Young, SG Wannabe, SNSD, and Wonder Girls. As she has much experience in the field, she will guide the participants for their K-Pop journey. The classes will be around two hours, and will be held in the evening, during the weekdays. The classes held on the weekend will be for around three hours.

Speaking about the program, Yong Hee, the Director of the Korean Cultural Center in Abu Dhabi, said, “We are excited to reintroduce the K-POP Academy to the UAE community. It has been an incredible cultural phenomenon, and this academy allows individuals to immerse themselves in the vibrant world of K-POP while receiving professional training. We believe this will be an enriching K-Culture experience for all participants.”

The registration for the month-long K-Pop academy opens on July 14, 2023. You can visit the Korean Cultural https://uae.korean-culture.org/en and register to secure your spot. You can see if you just want to attend a one-day class, or the full course itself.

Here are the dates to watch out for:

• Registration: 14 July - 20 July 2023

• Participant Confirmation Announcement: 21 July 2023

• Payment: 23 July – 26 July 2023

• Main class schedule: 30 July – 25 August 2023

• Tuition Fee: Regular Classes: 100 AED

You also have one-day classes, which are free.

Abu Dhabi Venue:

Dee Studio, 1st floor Landmark Plaza building - Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Street

• Timings: 6pm-8pm

The weekend classes held on July 30, August 6, 13 and 20 will be from 2pm-5pm.

One-day classes in Abu Dhabi timings:

July 30: 12pm-1pm

August 6: 12pm-1pm

August 13: 12pm-1pm

One-day classes in Dubai:

August 11: 6pm-7:30 pm

August 12: 12pm-1:30 pm

2pm-3:30pm

Dubai venue: