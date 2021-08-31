Method

1. Add refined oil in a deep vessel. Once hot, shallow fry gram flour until golden brown. Do this on a very low flame for about 15 minutes. Add the fenugreek seeds just as it starts to change change colour

2. Once it turns goden brown, add turmeric powder and after a few seconds add all the water to it.

3. With the water add cubed potatoes as they take longest to cook; let it all come to a boil. Then reduce the flame to medium.

4. Purée the tomatoes and add to the vessel. Let the kadhi simmer away on a low flame for an hour.

5. In the meanwhile, heat water in another small pot. Chop drumsticks into three-inch pieces and lotus stem into one-inch piecess. Parboil these and keep them aside. Also, in a separate pan, heat oil for frying after parboiling.

6. Deep fry cauliflower florets, colocasia and okra till golden brown. While frying add/drizzle some salt to the vegetables.

7. After the kadhi has simmered for an hour, add parboiled lotus steam and drum sticks to it. After another 10 minutes add the fried cauliflower, colocasia and okra together.

8. Now strain the thick tamarind water, which was soaked for two hours.

9. Add this to the kadhi and simmer it for another 10 minutes.

For Tempering:

Heat oil in a tempering or small frying pan.

To the hot oil, add mustard seeds, curry leaves, cumin seeds and red chilli powder. Add this tempering to the kadhi.

Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with peas pulao or steamed rice.

Chef Saransh Goila He is the founder of the popular Mumbai, India-based restaurant called Goila Butter Chicken and author of the food travelogue 'India on my platter'

Tell us about your favourite recipes at food@gulfnews.com