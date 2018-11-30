Method

Rinse and soak the rice for about 30 minutes. Boil water in a vessel with some salt. As it bubbles add the rice. Let it boil till it feels almost done and then lower the flame and cover. Let it cook till well done. Strain the water. Do take care as the water and rice is scalding hot.

Beat the yoghurt with salt, add carrot and cucumber, along with a few tablespoons of cold water, so that it is thick but not runny.

Once the rice cools. Add the yoghurt mixture to it.

Take a small pan. Add a tablespoon of clarified butter. Add the mustard seeds and split black lentils. As they crackle, add the curry leaves, minced shallots and ginger. Sauté for 30 seconds on a low flame. Add to the yoghurt. Be careful, as the heat can split the yoghurt.