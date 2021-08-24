Prep 30 m
Cook 60m
Serves
8
Add to my recipes Remove from my recipes

Ingredients

    Very important - all ingredients have to be at room temperature before starting, including eggs, butter and even the caramel sauce

    225gm of all-purpose flour sifted with 1tspn baking powder and 1tspn baking soda

    225gm unsalted butter very soft

    150gm caster sugar

    50gm brown sugar

    30gm of sugar made into caramelised sauce (Take a pan, add the sugar, leave it covered on a low flame, for a few minutes. As it begins to darken and turn nutty, start swirling it around. You have to work fast. Add about 2tblspns of cooking cream in a thin stream while stirring continuously. Take off the flame. Stir. You will have a thick sauce.)

    4 big eggs (50+ gms)

    2 tspn of vanilla essence

    3 tblspn of milk or 2 tblspn cream

    1 nutmeg ground

    5 cloves ground

    1/2tspn cinnamon ground

    1/4tspn ginger powder

    Optional - 1 cup of black currants, golden raisins and Sultanas - all dry and dusted with some flour prior to adding.

    Oven pre-heated to 180°C

Email this grocery list

Ingredient Substitution Guide

Method

Not too dense, but with enough body to make it satisfying. I am not one for icing. I prefer fresh cream and toffee sauce as topping. The result is this cake.

Brown sugar and butter
Cream the butter and sugar well Image Credit: Anupa Kurian-Murshed

Beat butter and sugar till light and airy. Separate the egg yolk and white. Put the egg whites in a cool glass bowl. Whip into stiff peaks. Keep aside

Eggs separated
Add the egg yolks one at a time Image Credit: Anupa Kurian-Murshed

Add egg yolks one by one. Beat. Add vanilla essence. Beat.

Add flour sifted with baking powder and soda. Bit by bit. Add the spice powders.

Nutmeg powdered
Nutmeg add a wonderful Christmas flavour Image Credit: Anupa Kurian-Murshed

Add milk/cream alternately. Finally add the caramel sauce.

Caramel sauce
You have to work quickly for the caramel sauce Image Credit: Anupa Kurian-Murshed

Gently fold in the cup of fruit mix, if you’ve opted for it. And the egg whites, too. The movement is a gentle circle and pull down from the centre with a spatula.

Whipped egg whites
Stiff peaks to form - bowl should be cool Image Credit: Anupa Kurian-Murshed

Pour the batter into a well-buttered 9-inch round baking tin.

Creating the cake batter
The sugar and butter have to be creamed well Image Credit: Anupa Kurian-Murshed

Bake at 180° for 50+ minutes or more depending on your oven.

Check for done by inserting a wooden skewer in the center. If it comes out clean or with a few crumbs attached, it is done. Then take it out. Cool, slice and serve.

Serving suggestion: With a dollop of whipped unsweetened double cream or homemade custard.