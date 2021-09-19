Ingredients
500 gms mutton leg boneless
1 egg
20 gms chilli paste
20 gms garlic
10 gms ginger
5 gms green chilli
5 gms soya granules
5 gms shahi jeera (cumin seeds)
5 gms salt
40 gms coriander leaves
For Malai Paratha:
300 gms all-purpose flour (maida)
1 egg
10 gms sugar
10 gms oil
100 ml milk
For Green Chutney:
25 gms coconut (freshly grated)
5 gms green chili
100 gms coriander
40 gms mint
5 gms black salt
Method
For Kheema Seekh Kebab:
1. Soak soya granules in hot water and wait until they puff up (around 2 to 3 minutes). Squeeze excess water and keep the granules aside.
2. Pat dry the boneless mutton on a kitchen paper towel to remove excess water from the meat.
3. Put meat, soya granules, ginger, green chili, shahi jeera, and coriander leaves in a meat mincer or blender to make a fine mince.
4. Add chili, salt and eggs to the mince meat mixture and rub well until a smooth texture is formed.
5. Put meat mixture on a skewer pressing down with wet hands to for a tube-like shape on skewer.
6. Cook in tandoor for 8 to 10 minutes or on a gas stove for 20 minutes on medium heat. (To cook on a gas stove - heat a pan, add some cooking oil and cook the meat; using a pair of tongs, turn over every few minutes).
For Malai Paratha:
1. In a bowl, put flour, egg, sugar, oil, milk and knead with water until a soft dough is achieved. Keep it at room temperature for 15 minutes. Now divide it into 4 balls and roll it thin. Apply ghee or oil on it and sprinkle a little bit of flour and roll it like a swiss roll.
2. Now cook it on a hot griddle. Turn over one side, smear ghee or oil on the top side then again flip and cook from both sides until golden in colour.
For Green Chutney:
1. Wash coriander leaves and drain excess water. In a blender mix grated coconut, mint, chilli and black salt. Blend it till a semi-liquid paste is formed.
Smear the chutney on the malai-paratha. Coat it with the green chutney on one side add some kebab, onion and place a fried egg and then roll the bread tightly. Place a toothpick so that the roll firmly holds together. Cut into four pieces and serve hot.
