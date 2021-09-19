Method

For Kheema Seekh Kebab:

1. Soak soya granules in hot water and wait until they puff up (around 2 to 3 minutes). Squeeze excess water and keep the granules aside.

2. Pat dry the boneless mutton on a kitchen paper towel to remove excess water from the meat.

3. Put meat, soya granules, ginger, green chili, shahi jeera, and coriander leaves in a meat mincer or blender to make a fine mince.

4. Add chili, salt and eggs to the mince meat mixture and rub well until a smooth texture is formed.

5. Put meat mixture on a skewer pressing down with wet hands to for a tube-like shape on skewer.

6. Cook in tandoor for 8 to 10 minutes or on a gas stove for 20 minutes on medium heat. (To cook on a gas stove - heat a pan, add some cooking oil and cook the meat; using a pair of tongs, turn over every few minutes).

For Malai Paratha:

1. In a bowl, put flour, egg, sugar, oil, milk and knead with water until a soft dough is achieved. Keep it at room temperature for 15 minutes. Now divide it into 4 balls and roll it thin. Apply ghee or oil on it and sprinkle a little bit of flour and roll it like a swiss roll.

2. Now cook it on a hot griddle. Turn over one side, smear ghee or oil on the top side then again flip and cook from both sides until golden in colour.

For Green Chutney:

1. Wash coriander leaves and drain excess water. In a blender mix grated coconut, mint, chilli and black salt. Blend it till a semi-liquid paste is formed.

Smear the chutney on the malai-paratha. Coat it with the green chutney on one side add some kebab, onion and place a fried egg and then roll the bread tightly. Place a toothpick so that the roll firmly holds together. Cut into four pieces and serve hot.

Chef Faizan Ali Head Chef at Khyber, Dukes the Palm, Dubai

