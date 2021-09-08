Ingredients
- 300 g green pepper juice (Juice extractor) + (Pinch of ascorbic acid)
- 133 g of liquid cream
- 133 g milk
- 37 g powdered milk
- 25 g of atomized glucose
- 33 g sugar
- 3 g of ice stabilizer
- 5 g of salt
- 80 g butter
- 100g sugar
- 5 g of salt
- 40 g of arugula chlorophyll
- 100 g of cream
- 100g of eggs
- 100 g of ground almonds
- 30 g flour
- 250 g milk
- 90 g egg yolks
- 50 g of trimoline
- 1.5 g of salt
- 25 g flour
- 50 g grated Parmesan
- Proceed like Pastry cream, add the Parmesan at the end. Smooth well with a whisk.
- 400 g of Pastry cream (from recipe above)
- 480g egg white
- 8g egg white powder
- 80 g grated Parmesan
Green pepper ice cream: (recipe for 1 pacoJet)
Rocket financier: (recipe for 10 financiers)
For Parmesan soufflé -
Pastry Cream
For Soufflér
Method
For Green pepper ice cream: (for 1 pacoJet)
1. Warm the milk and the cream, incorporate all the powders already mixed, bring to a boil, then cool.
2. Mix with the pepper juice previously passed through a cheesecloth. Mix with hand blender. Put all into the paco Jet.
Rocket financier: (for 10 financiers)
1. Whisk the butter with the sugar, ground almonds and salt.
2. Incorporate the eggs.
3. Warm the cream with the chlorophyll, mix and incorporate into the mixture.
4. Finish with the flour.
5. Bake in soft cake mold at 120 ° C for 12 minutes.
Parmesan soufflé - (for 8 soufflés)
1.Butter the ring cutters inside and stick a strip of greased butter paper on the inside.
2. Place the rocket financier in the center and add the soufflé mix.
3. Cook at 200 degree celsius for 2x3 minutes.
4. Remove the ring and papers, add parmesan shavings on top.