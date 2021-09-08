Method

For Green pepper ice cream: (for 1 pacoJet)

1. Warm the milk and the cream, incorporate all the powders already mixed, bring to a boil, then cool.

2. Mix with the pepper juice previously passed through a cheesecloth. Mix with hand blender. Put all into the paco Jet.

Rocket financier: (for 10 financiers)

1. Whisk the butter with the sugar, ground almonds and salt.

2. Incorporate the eggs.

3. Warm the cream with the chlorophyll, mix and incorporate into the mixture.

4. Finish with the flour.

5. Bake in soft cake mold at 120 ° C for 12 minutes.

Parmesan soufflé - (for 8 soufflés)

1.Butter the ring cutters inside and stick a strip of greased butter paper on the inside.

2. Place the rocket financier in the center and add the soufflé mix.

3. Cook at 200 degree celsius for 2x3 minutes.

4. Remove the ring and papers, add parmesan shavings on top.