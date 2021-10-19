Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum touring India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Tuesday Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Minister of Finance, on Tuesday toured the pavilions of India, Pakistan and Singapore at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Maktoum said that the diversity and the quality of innovations featured at the global mega event provide us with an understanding of how the world’s future is being shaped, as countries resume economic activity and race to compensate for the missed opportunities over the last two years.

Five ‘Ts’

During his tour to the India Pavilion at the Opportunity District, he was briefed on the country’s ancient civilisation, aspirations for the future and the rapid growth of its economy.

The India Pavilion showcases the country’s five ‘Ts’ — Talent, Trade, Tradition, Tourism and Technology. The four-story pavilion structure explores everything from the country’s yoga and wellness story to its burgeoning space technology sector. Visitors to the pavilion are able to discover India’s art, culture and natural wonders, as well as the country’s array of business and investment opportunities.

‘Hidden gems’

Sheikh Maktoum also visited the Pakistan Pavilion located at the Opportunity District, which showcases the country’s diverse environmental beauty. The pavilion offers a one-of-a-kind tour of the nation’s towering ‘peaks of progress’ in sustainability, sports, technology and much more. With a history spanning 7,000 years, ever-evolving with art, culture and diversity, Pakistan is one of the world’s ‘best-kept secrets’.

During the tour, Sheikh Maktoum was briefed on the main highlights in Pakistan’s journey towards the future through the pavilion’s huge interactive screens.

Sheikh Maktoum during a visit to the Pakistan Pavilion Image Credit: Supplied

‘City in Nature’

His visit to the Expo also included a tour of the Singapore Pavilion at the Sustainability District. The landscaped, net-zero-energy pavilion showcases how Singapore has overcome geographic limitations to become a green, liveable and resilient city of the future.

Sheikh Maktoum tours Singapore Pavilion Image Credit: Supplied