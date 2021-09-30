Star performers at the opening ceremony to set things off in Dubai’s distinctive style

Expo 2020 Dubai: Hayyakum, this is the future!

You can feel it in the air… the buzz around the city, as Expo 2020 Dubai begins in all earnest. The World’s Greatest Show is set to start with a spectacular Opening Ceremony. There are stars on the red carpet, awaiting this World Fair that is historical for the region – a first in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia.

The future has arrived – and it’s as fantastical as you imagined it to be. From the Hyperloop and AI foods to the world’s first air train, guide robots and even tech that extracts water from air. It is truly about ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, the theme of the 182-day event.

You can globe hop across over 190 pavilions and see the best the world has to offer – even get an Expo passport stamped without having to leave the space that is equal to 268 football fields.

We embark on a journey of discovery with a 1,000-member crew of star performers at the opening ceremony who are setting things off in Dubai’s distinctive style in the beating heart of Expo, Al Wasl Plaza.

It’s taken us 2,864 days to prepare and we are ready to welcome the world!

Scenes from the opening ceremony

People at the Expo centre for the opening ceremony

Watch: Lang Lang

Internationally acclaimed Chinese pianist Lang Lang will regale spectators from the centre stage.

Watch: Mayssa Karaa

Grammy-nominated singer Mayssa Karaa doubles as the artistic creative lead for Expo 2020 Dubai and is one of the voices of Expo's anthem 'This is Our Time'. The Lebanese singer is also creatively involved with the all-women Firdaus Orchestra

Diplomats excited for Expo Gala night

Dubai: We are only few hours away from the official opening of Expo 2020 Dubai and the UAE’s Diplomatic Corps are all excited to attend tonight's big gala event.

Top diplomats and various heads of missions of over 100 countries are gathered at the Global Village before proceeding to the Expo site.

“Everyone is excited. This is a very historic moment – the biggest event in the world,” South Korean Consul General Moon Byung-Jun told Gulf News after he sent a selfie photo of him and Indonesian Consul General K. Candra Negara inside the Expo Rider bus.

South Korean Consul General Moon Byung-Jun and Indonesian Consul General K. Candra Negara taking selfied inside the Expo Rider bus before going to Expo site Image Credit: Angel Tesorero/Gulf News

“We (South Korea) are very proud to have one of the biggest pavilions at the Expo and we are ready to showcase our best innovations to the world. It is really very exciting to have around 200 nationalities connecting and collaborating at this big global event,” Moon added.

“The moment has finally come,” added the Indonesian Consul General. “We have overcome all the challenges, difficulties, including the pandemic, and other problems – and now we are going to witness the opening of the greatest show on earth," Negara said.

Watch: Scott Givens

Leading the wider crew for the Opening Ceremony is Scott Givens, a connoisseur of grand events including 15 Olympic Games and over 400 major events.

Expo 2020 Dubai’s star-studded Opening Ceremony will be streamed live to screens in New York’s Times Square. Both the 37-metre-high Nasdaq screen and the Thomson Reuters display, which spans 23 storeys, with seven separate screens, will show the Opening Ceremony for one hour from 2030-2130 GST, which is just after midday in New York.

One of the entrances of the Expo 2020 site is pictured in Dubai on September 30, 2021. Image Credit: AFP