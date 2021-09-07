Kadim Al Sahir will honour the rich legacy of Arabic music under Expo 2020’s Opportunity subtheme, inspiring future generations as he performs his biggest classical and pop hits Image Credit: Supplied

A star-studded line-up of global and regional performers will headline Expo 2020 Dubai, with Arab singing sensation Kadim Al Sahir kickstarting the spectacular Infinite Nights series on 15 October 2021. Infinite Nights will thrill audiences both physically and digitally, uniting the world through the power of music with a host of celebrated artists performing live from Al Wasl Plaza, with the concerts streamed to a global audience.

These innovative ‘phygital’ show experiences, featuring state-of-the-art entertainment technology, will see several top-tier artists bring their unique energy, creativity, vision and values to the mega-event, complementing Expo’s subthemes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability.

Al Wasl Plaza – the beating heart of Expo 2020 and home to the world's largest 360-degree projection surface – will stage all performances, while Expo ticketholders will also be able to watch the dazzling spectacles via supersized screens at Expo’s Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre and Jubilee Park.

Lubna Haroun, Vice President, Moment Makers, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “We are delighted to announce Expo’s Infinite Nights – a series of innovative, unique concerts featuring leading artists from around the world. These thrilling performances with purpose feature the artists’ unique musical perspectives on our Expo 2020 Dubai themes in a global celebration of creativity, diversity and culture.”

One of the most successful artists in the history of the Arab world, ‘Caesar of Arabic Song’ Kadim Al Sahir will fly the flag for the entire region. Celebrating the first World Expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), he will honour the rich legacy of Arabic music under Expo 2020’s Opportunity subtheme, inspiring future generations as he performs his biggest classical and pop hits. The show will be featured on expo2020dubai.com, Expo TV on YouTube and available worldwide across multiple channels.

Kadim Al Sahir said: “I am excited to be back in front of an audience after a two-year break, to open the Infinite Nights series from the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai. This is a wonderful opportunity to unite the world through music and song, and celebrate our accomplishments. I am honoured to be part of this incredible global event that will bring the world together, and I promise you it will be a great night.”