Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday met with Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, and George Weah, President of Liberia, who are currently visiting the UAE to participate in their respective countries’ National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During a meeting that took place at the South African pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed and President Ramaphosa explored fresh opportunities to expand the already strong economic relations between the UAE and South Africa. The two leaders deliberated on how they can work together to promote ingenuity and innovation in order to generate creative solutions to resolve challenges confronting humanity.

They also discussed how Expo 2020 Dubai has provided countries across the world opportunities to catalyse collaboration and innovation and create tangible new avenues for business, trade and investment. Furthermore, Sheikh Mohammed and the South African President exchanged ideas on fostering greater knowledge-sharing and enhancing cooperation in the areas of education and student scholarships.

Accompanied by the South African President, Sheikh Mohammed went on a tour of the country’s pavilion. His Highness was briefed on South Africa’s achievements and opportunities in the economic, cultural, tourism, technology, creative arts and sporting sectors. Under the theme ‘Think Opportunity. Think South Africa’ the country’s unique pavilion explores the nation’s cosmopolitanism and accomplishments. South Africa’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai also highlights its agriculture and global business services, mining, manufacturing and future-oriented sectors, as well as its unique cultural diversity.

Liberia Pavilion

Sheikh Mohammed later met with George Weah, President of Liberia, at the country’s Expo 2020 pavilion. He and the Liberian President discussed how the two countries can deepen engagement and cooperation to advance the sustainable economic development agendas of both countries. The two leaders expressed their shared interest in expanding partnerships, especially in the areas of infrastructure and technology development.

Sheikh Mohammed and President Weah went on a tour of Liberia’s Expo 2020 pavilion located in the Opportunity District. Sheikh Mohammed was taken on an immersive journey highlighting Liberia’s natural beauty and its untapped potential in agriculture, tourism, the financial sector and infrastructure development. Filled with beautiful woven fabric patterns, the pavilion offers visitors the opportunity to learn more about Liberia’s history and what the future looks like for the West African nation. Under the theme ‘Open and Business-Ready Liberia’ the pavilion also gives visitors insights into the country’s sustainable development strategies and major infrastructure projects.

Iraq Pavilion

Later in the day during his visit to Expo 2020 Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid toured the pavilions of Iraq and Tunisia.

At the Iraq pavilion, His Highness was taken on a voyage through the country’s culture, arts, science, literature and folklore. He was briefed about Iraq’s efforts to celebrate its past while striving to create a brighter tomorrow. Featuring the undulating form of a traditional Al Saliya fishing net, symbolic of wealth, wisdom and goodness in Mesopotamian culture, the Iraqi pavilion showcases the country’s rich history and heritage and introduces visitors to leading Iraqi business owners and innovators.

Tunisia Pavilion