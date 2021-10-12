Dubai: Accenture has opened the ‘Accenture Exchange’ as a dedicated venue at Expo 2020 Dubai. The space provides visitors the opportunity to learn more about Accenture’s tech platforms and the role played by the company in the Expo as one of the show’s digital partners.
The Accenture Exchange offers demos on AI, blockchain, cloud, quantum computing and machine learning, among others. Demos include information security and customer relations solutions, e-ticketing technologies, AI-powered virtual assistants, geolocation services, and more.
“We are privileged at Accenture to play an integral role with Etisalat Digital in delivering the first World Expo in the region while amplifying the UAE’s position on the global stage,” said Alexis Lecanuet, Accenture’s regional Managing Director in the Middle East. “Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, we collaborated with Expo 2020 and Etisalat Digital to deliver on the promise to create the next generation of visitor-facing applications for the mega-event market over the next decade.”
As Expo 2020’s Digital Services Partner, Accenture designed and implemented the platforms that power hyper-personalized guest experiences at the event. “We set out to help Expo deliver on their theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the future’ by making the Dubai event the most connected Expo ever,” said Gerardo Canta, senior Managing Director at Accenture. “Accenture and Etisalat Digital worked with Expo and its other technology partners to build a vast digital infrastructure that delivers a highly personalized visitor experience.”