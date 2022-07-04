Filmmaker Ram Madhvani has announced a third season of Sushmita Sen’s web series ‘Aarya’ is in development.
The first season of the show found a cult following fans that included Bollywood actor Salman Khan and it even earned an Emmy nomination.
Based on Dutch drama series ‘Penoza’, the crime thriller revolves around Aarya Sareen (Sen), who joins a mafia to take revenge for her husband’s murder.
“It is a new dawn for Aarya Sareen, and she is fierce. In Season 3, she is going places and starting her own story free from the obstacles of her past,” Sen said in a statement.
The former beauty queen shared further how it feels to reprise her role and working with Madhvani. “Reprising the role of Aarya is like slipping into old jeans but for a brand-new journey. It feels great to be back with Ram Madhvani and can’t wait to return the love and appreciation viewers have showered on Aarya,” she continued.
‘Aarya’ Season 3 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. It also features Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, and Vikas Kumar among others.