Netflix launched the first full trailer for its 10-episode drama ‘The Sandman’ starring Tom Sturridge, which is based on the widely praised fantasy comic book series by Neil Gaiman.

Sharing the trailer on its social media accounts, Netflix posted: “The waking world is shaped by dreams. Dreams that he creates — and must control. Enter the world of The Sandman on August 5.”

According to the trailer, another world awaits when we close our eyes and sleep, a place called the Dreaming where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever.

To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he’s made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities both cosmic and human along the way, according to Deadline.

The star cast also includes Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, among others.

The original comic book series ‘Sandman’, was distributed by DC mature readers engrave Vertigo, and ran from 1989 to 1996 for a sum of 75 issues. Composed by Gaiman with craftsmanship by an alternating series of pencillers, the series was noted for mixing an assortment of scholarly, legendary and verifiable topics, and for its enormous cast of group characters.

‘The Sandman’ is by and large viewed as perhaps the best comic ever, prevailing upon 20 Eisner awards and getting a few side spin-offs and follow-up miniseries.

The Sandman Image Credit: Netflix

The series is created for Netflix by DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. TV. An adaptation of ‘The Sandman’ has been in dynamic improvement beginning around 2013 when Goyer pitched a film variation to Warner Bros.

The film was set to star Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Morpheus, who passed on the task in 2016 because of imaginative contrasts. After years of being developed, Warner Bros. moved the undertaking to TV and marked an arrangement with Netflix to have them produce a series in 2019.