Karl Urban Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Actor Karl Urban says superhero satire ‘The Boys’ is a fun show, which gives them an opportunity to explore current social issues through the narrative.

“Like in season one, we know we touched upon issues that were so relevant, for example the #Metoo movement, sexual harassment in the workplace and multitude of other issues. In season two, we take a good tall hard look at issues of racism and corporate greed. So, there is a lot packed into episodes of season two,” Urban said.

‘The Boys’ is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes — who are as popular as celebrities and as influential as politicians — abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. The first three episodes of season two came out on September 4.

Talking about the second season, Urban said: “I think season two was always going to be a challenge after season one. Eric Kripke [Showrunner] came to us and said, ‘Listen okay, the show has gone down really, really well. We have an amazing fan base. It would be a mistake for us to try and go out there and just try and go bigger for the sake of going bigger. What we need to do is go deeper and really sort of explore the nature of these characters and how they came to be the way they are.’

“And you know season two rips away the element from every character that they’re most passionate about and shows how they deal with ita So, every character is dealing with this internal conflict,” he added.