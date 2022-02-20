‘Game of Thrones’ fans are one step closer towards returning to Westeros as the prequel series to the hit fantasy drama has finally wrapped up filming.
Author George R.R. Martin, whose book ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ inspired ‘Game of Thrones’, announced that filming for the upcoming prequel, ‘House of the Dragon’, has officially wrapped.
“Exciting news out of London — I am informed that shooting has WRAPPED for the first season,” he wrote in a blog post. “Yes, all ten episodes. I have seen rough cuts of a few of them, and I’m loving them.”
Martin shared more details about ‘House of the Dragon’. “Of course, a lot more work needs to be done. Special effects, color timing, score, all the post production work. But the writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific. I hope you will like them as much as I do.”
The author also addressed the one question that fans have been asking of HBO spin-off was announced – when is ‘House of the Dragon’ air on HBO in 2022?
“So when will you see it, you ask?” Martin added. “When will the dragons dance? I wish I could tell you. Lots of work remains to be done, as I said, and covid makes planning difficult. This spring? Unlikely. Maybe summer? Could be. Fall? Who knows? You’ll know when we do.”
Of the cast, Paddy Considine plays King Viserys Targaryen, who has been described by HBO as the leader chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen. Other cast members include Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.
The Targaryen-focused spin-off is based on Martin’s ‘Fire & Blood’ and follows the Targaryen civil war, which took place about 300 years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’.