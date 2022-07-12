Hit series ‘Only Murders in the Building’, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, has been renewed for a third season.
The Hulu series announcement comes soon after season two kicked off on June 28, with three episodes out so far. In the UAE, the comedic murder mystery streams on Disney+.
“‘Only Murders in the Building’ is the true crown jewel of our slate,” said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, Variety reported. “Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humour and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena’s work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story.”
The first season of the show released in August 2021 and followed three strangers Charles (played by Martin), Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Gomez), as they turn amateur true crime podcasters after a murder takes place in their New York City building.
‘Only Murders in the Building’ was a record-breaking series for Hulu as the most-watched comedy premiere in the streamer’s history. Season one of the show is predicted to be a favourite for the Emmys this year, the nominations for which will release in the US on July 12 (early July 13 in the UAE).
Season two sees the trio get more deeply embroiled in another murder that takes place in their building.