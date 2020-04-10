Episode is aimed at entertaining kids and their families during uncertain times

Elmo and Cookie Monster are reaching out to young children confused at being stuck at home during the coronavirus epidemic with a special ‘Sesame Street’ episode airing next week.

‘Hamilton’ creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and actors Anne Hathaway and Tracee Ellis Ross will be celebrity guests in the 30-minute ‘Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate’ that is aimed at entertaining kids and their families during uncertain times, broadcaster WarnerMedia and Sesame Workshop said on Wednesday.

“We hope ‘Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate’ will entertain and delight families at a moment when so many are feeling isolated and overwhelmed by current events,” said Steve Youngwood, president of Sesame Workshop.

The April 14 show will take place in a video conferencing style that has become familiar due to coronavirus social distancing and quarantine restrictions.

In the show, Muppets Elmo, Grover, Cookie Monster and the magical Abby Cadabby will find new ways to play and learn together through songs, games and silly dance breaks.

Miranda will sing a few rounds of ‘Old McDonald Had a Farm’; Ross will play a game of Elmo Says; and Hathaway and Elmo get moving with ‘Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes’. Schools and day care centres have been closed across much of the United States for several weeks, leaving parents and family members in the role of teachers while simultaneously working in essential industries, or from home.