Meghana Mundkur plays the visually impaired Susan Hendrix. Image Credit: Supplied

When the husband of the recently blinded Susan unwittingly brings home a doll that belongs to a gang of thieves, he sets off a chain of frightening events; the robbers will stop at nothing to get it back. What ensues next forms the story of the production ‘Wait Until Dark’ by Frederick Knott.

The story, which has been adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and directed by Arjun Burman, will play out at The Junction in Alserkal Avenue from September 30 – October 2.

Burman, who is also the co-founder of H72 Productions, says, “This play perfectly encapsulates Alfred Hitchcock’s analogy for shock and suspense. Every moment in this play builds tension towards a climax that will leave you breathless.”

Meghana Mundkur, who plays the visually impaired Susan Hendrix, says, “I was drawn to this play because of its clever and intricate plot. The theme that really resonated for me was never underestimate people – no matter where they come from or their abilities (or lack thereof). Learning how a visually impaired person navigates the world was a huge learning experience, leaving me with a profound sense of humility and respect. I can’t wait for the audiences to experience the thrills, twists, and shocking moments that ‘Wait Until Dark’ has to offer.”

Assistant Director, Alexy Kawal, believes audiences will walk out of the theatre smiling. She says, ”Thrillers are great because they allow you to tap into your tension and release it. Watch anybody who gets off an amusement park ride and you see them smiling, even if it was the most terrifying rollercoaster. I loved that we were able to craft every moment with hidden plots and motivations.”

Karan Sharma, playing the role of the antagonist Harry Roat Jr. says, “Working on a play is all about collaborating with a talented cast and crew of diverse backgrounds and ideas. I was constantly exploring and peeling back layers of the script. With every rehearsal, I discovered references and sub-text that I missed the first time around. Harry Roat Jr. is one of the most terrifying villains of all time and getting to explore his ruthlessness was an exciting experience.”

Don’t Miss it!