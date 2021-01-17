If an orchestral set piece from ‘Star Wars’ is your mobile ringtone, or perhaps ‘The King’s Speech’ plays on every time you need a bit of motivation, then this night of music at the Dubai Opera is perfect for you.
The UAE-based NSO Symphony Orchestra is bringing an array of film scores to life in a ‘Music Movie Gala’ concert that will be staged on February 20 at the Dubai Opera. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, conductor Andrew Berryman will entice film buffs with a celebration of memorable big-screen soundtracks.
With a matinee and evening performance, at 2pm and 8pm respectively, the Dubai Opera will be filled with the sounds of your favourite movies, including Star Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean, Gladiator, The Pink Panther, Apollo 13, The King’s Speech, and many more.
Additionally, guests can look forward to a performance from special guest artist, Emirati pianist and composer Hamad Altaee. The renowned local musician will perform of one of his pieces entitled Journey of Victory while also accompanied by NSO.
Mrs. Janet Hassouneh, Founder and Executive Director of NSO Symphony Orchestra, said in a statement: “NSO is celebrating its 10th anniversary of bringing wonderful classical and contemporary music works to audiences across the UAE, and what better way to showcase our musicians’ skills than performing at Dubai Opera.”
Tickets start at Dh195 and are available through the Dubai Opera website.