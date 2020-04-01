The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi will be running a series of one-time-only events

Image Credit:

As the public in the UAE continues to stay home and practice responsible social distancing, more entertainment events are migrating into the virtual realm.

The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has launched a series of one-time-only streaming events, under the banner ‘Reconnect’.

The initiative starts on April 1 at 8pm with a set from comedian Mayzoon Zayid, who is an actress, comedian, writer and disability advocate.

NYUAD will stream their 47Soul concert on April 8 at 8pm, so that audiences can relive the performance by the Palestinia-Jordanian shamstep (i.e. electronic dabke) group.

On April 15, they will revisit their Cuban-Khaleeji project, featuring Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, Yazz Ahmed, Boom.Diwan, Malika Zarra and Ali Obaid. This event, which explored seafaring cultures from the Gulf and North Africa to Cuba, is presented in partnership with The Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development.