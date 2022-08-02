When Samantha Ruth Prabhu debuted on Karan Johar’s talk show earlier this month along with Akshay Kumar, 'Oo Antava' star made several revelations about her marriage and divorce to her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.

Chaitanya, who had long kept quiet about the split, recently broke his silence and shared his perspective. He told E-times: "Whatever both of us wanted to say, we both put out a statement regarding that. That’s what I have always done with my personal life anyway. Things that I feel are crucial to be shared and put out, I do inform the media about it, whether it’s good or bad. I come out, tell the people about it through a statement and that’s it. In our case, Samantha has moved on, I’ve moved on and I don’t feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that."

“My friends, family and the people who matter, they all know. And you see, news replaces news. All the speculation and conjecture is all very temporary. The more I react to it, the more news it will make. So I just stay chill about it, let it happen and it will all fade away hopefully," he added.

Chaitanya and Prabhu announced their separation in October last year. They took to their respective social media accounts and issued statements. “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” Prabhu wrote.

Chaitanya, who will set foot in Bollywood with Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', revealed that he has purposefully avoided Hindi movies for a long time when talking about his Bollywood debut. On being quizzed about his Bollywood offers, Chaitanya asserted that he had previously been consulted for several Hindi projects, which he had declined.

The 'Majili' actor revealed that he has purposefully avoided Hindi movies for a long time, as he considered his Hindi to be mediocre. The actor continued, "I was raised in Chennai before moving to Hyderabad. As a result, my Hindi needs improvement. I have been sort of insecure about that for a very long time. That's the reason why I have shied away sometimes from Hindi films when I have gotten an offer."

"In fact, when I told people that my Hindi is very 'South Indian', people have thought twice to be honest", Naga Chaitanya stated.

Naga Chaitanya, who is his candid talks with the media, also addressed his dating rumours, which had created ripples, post his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. "Initially, these kind of things bothered me, but I am at a different place now. I always believe that a piece of news always replaces another. I don't take these rumours to mind", Chaitanya added.

