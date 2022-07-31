1 of 7
Bollywood actor Kiara Advani celebrates her 30th birthday today and a little birdie tells us that she's currently in Dubai to ring in this significant day of her life along with her beau Siddharth Malhotra. Several Bollywood fans in the UAE have spotted this glamorous couple trawling through malls and playing the quintessential tourist. While we can't fault her for her impeccable choice when it comes to ushering in her 30th birthday in Dubai, Advani has a lot to celebrate on all fronts. She has enjoyed a tremendous year at the Bollywood box-office with hits including 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Here's look at her top five films that have entertained her fans tremendously.
Kabir Singh: Love it or hate this toxic love story, there's no denying that this movie altered Advani's career and gave it a major boost. This was the official re-make of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy and saw Advani play the meek and submissive Preethy. She's a medical student who falls in love with her senior, played ably by Shahid Kapoor. The film, which chronicles their borderline abusive relationship, was a runaway hit at the box-office. While many blasted the makers and the actors for peddling toxic romances as some glorious feat, there's no ignoring that Advani was put on the map with this box-office monster hit.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Directed by Anees Bazmee, the whacky horror comedy saw Kiara Advani play a pivotal role. Faking her own death in front of her relatives and the comedy of eerie horrors that unfurl forms the crux of this film. This was one of the few Bollywood films that set the box-office on fire this year. Advani, as always, was efficient in her role. Tabu and Karthik Aaryan were the mainstays of this film, but Kiara still managed to hold her ground with some impressive comic timing and screen presence.
Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Are you in the mood for a romantic comedy that's light and engaging? Hit up Kiara Advani's 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' which sees her played an empowered and ambitious woman trapped in a unsatisfying marriage with Varun Dhawan's character. Advani displayed impressive acting chops in the scene which saw her have a vitriolic fight with her on-screen husband. This movie is one of Advani's acting showcases.
Good Newwz: Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film was a comedy-drama which starred Kiara along with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. The 30-year-old actor portrayed the role of a woman who opted for in-vitro fertilization but later falls into trouble when the sperm gets mixed up with another couple with the same surname Batra (played by Akshay and Kareena). The was declared a hit at the box office and collected over Rs 300 crores at the box office.
Shershaah: Based on the life of captain Vikram Batra, the brave heart of the Kargil war, the film starred Kiara along with Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles. The 'Fugly' actor portrayed the role of Vikram Batra's love interest Dimple Cheema. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video and received the IIFA Best Film award.
Apart from this, she will be next seen in an upcoming comedy film 'Govinda Mera Naam' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Produced by Dharma Productions, the official release date of the film is still awaited.
