Popular Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation. The ‘Mayanadhi’ actor took to his social media to update his fans and informed that they doesn’t have any overt symptoms.
“Hello. As it turns out, I have been tested positive for Covid and is currently in isolation. It was an asymptomatic case, I’m fine and well. So it’s been quarantine time for a couple of days now. A few more days to look forward and long about returning to action and entertaining you all ... Stay safe, everyone. Be back soon,” wrote Thomas on his social media handles.
Thomas is one of the many celebrities in India who are battling the virus now. Actors including R Madhavan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Sheikh have all tested positive for the virus and are recuperating.
Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, several cities are enforcing strict rules in India to curb the spread.