Is your binge-watching trivia up to scratch? Are you looking for creative ways to pass the time while staying home? How about a pub quiz from the comfort of your couch?

Dubai’s Trophy Room will host its first-ever virtual Netflix-themed quiz night on April 8, and all are welcome to join on Instagram Live.

How does it work? The quiz will feature four rounds with 10 questions and answers will be read at the end. The quiz runs for approximately 45 minutes. As for the quiz content, questions will revolve around Netflix’s hit titles, such as ‘Money Heist’ and ‘Narcos’. And of course, the quiz will be free to participate in — all you need is an Instagram account and to visit @TrophyRoomDubai on April 8 at 8pm.