The ‘JaDine’ couple broke a million hearts when the announced their split

Nadine Lustre and James Reid Image Credit: GN Archives

Former couple James Reid and Nadine Lustre have set the gossip mills churning with talk of them re-uniting after their split earlier this year.

This comes after photos of the duo spending time together circulated online.

The stars also shared pictures on their social media of what appears to be the same place, giving fans hope of a reconciliation.

Nadine Lustre and James Reid Image Credit: GN Archives

JaDine started their real-life relationship in 2016 and followed it up with several high-profile outings and on-screen projects.

JaDine has been one of the most sought-after loveteams in the Philippines. The partnership of the two talented stars started when they were teamed up in Reid’s music video for the song ‘Alam Nya Ba’.

The duo’s palpable on-screen chemistry paved the way for the blockbuster movie, ‘Diary ng Panget: The Movie’. Their popularity soared higher, particularly with international audiences, with the ‘On the Wings of Love’ soap opera.