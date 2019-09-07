The Filipino superstar dropped into our newsroom for an exclusive interaction

Anne Curtis Philippines Actress visiting The Gulf News Head Quarter. Dubai. Photo: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News Image Credit:

Filipino star Anne Curtis, in an exclusive visit to Gulf News headquarters on Saturday, describes her latest role in ‘Just A Stranger’ as a “game-changer” for actresses who resist taking on challenging roles for the fear of alienating their fans.

“It was empowering to see this film being received so well by everyone around me... It emboldens you to do strong roles especially those who think that married women should do only a certain kind of roles,” said Curtis.

In the risque drama ‘Just A Stranger’, Curtis plays a married woman who has an illicit affair with a much-younger man, played by the hunky Marco Gumabao, in Portugal. Their forbidden relationship has serious consequences.

“People think it’s racy, but it’s a beautiful love story,” said Curtis in a sit-down interview with Gulf News tabloid!.

She was in the UAE to promote her romantic drama, out in the UAE now.

“It was a bit of a challenge to play this role, but it was exciting too,” said Curtis.

Our interaction in our newsroom wasn’t limited to her new film, which is running robustly in UAE cinemas now.

Her wit and charm was evident as she sportingly played a tricky relationship quiz,

“Stay away from temptation and younger men,” said Curtis with a laugh. She even sang a song for us.

‘Just A Stranger’ is out now in cinemas across the UAE. Read the full interview in Gulf News tabloid! soon.