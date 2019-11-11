It is believed that a Rahat song can save a bad film from bombing at the box office

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan might have been in the news lately for being dropped from Salman Khan’s ‘Dabangg’ franchise, but back home his demand is only growing.

Filmmakers consider him the lucky mascot, and it is believed that a Rahat song can save a bad film from bombing at the box office.

The latest from the maestro is a song from Zulfiqar Shaikh’s upcoming feature film, ‘Sacch’. A heart-rending melody, the track highlights the inner conflicts and pain the film’s leading characters are going through. Rahat is undoubtedly at his best here. The song is written by Fatima Najeeb and composed by Simaab Sen.

Produced under the banner of Elysee Productions, ‘Sacch’ boasts an all-new lead cast that includes Elysee Shaikh, Asad Zaman Khan and Humayoun Ashraf. The film is scripted by Bollywood’s award-winning screenwriter Kumud Chaudhry, while dialogues are written by celebrated Pakistani playwright Haseena Moin. Jawed Shaikh, Nauman Masood, Uzma Gillani, Fazila Qazi and Tasmina Shaikh are part of the supporting line-up.