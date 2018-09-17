The success of Parwaaz Hai Junoon, a film set in the backdrop of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), seems to have set the ball rolling for similar projects that were long in the making.

For instance, Sherdil, starring Mikaal Zulfiqar, Armeena Rana Khan, Sabika Imam, and Hassan Niazi, is being readied for release on March 23, which happens to be Pakistan’s Republic Day, because its subject matter is expected to resonate with the masses.

The film is written and produced by Nooman Khan, and directed by Azfar Jafri whose previous works — Siyaah, Janaan and Parchi — proved to be big hits.