Pakistani singer to take to the Etihad Arena stage on December 31

Image Credit: Supplied

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is returning to the UAE before 2021 is out, this time for a New Year’s Eve concert that is sure to be a hot ticket for December 31 celebrations.

The singer will perform at a NYE gig at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, marking his return to the Abu Dhabi stage after several years.

Organised in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Portfolio Managing Events, Aslam is no novice to the UAE stage, having recently performed at Expo 2020 Dubai as well to an enthusiastic live audience.

Image Credit: Supplied

Fans will be treated to some of his most popular numbers at the NYE gig, including tracks such as ‘Woh Lamhey’, ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’, ‘Tu Jaane Na’ and ‘O Saathi’.

“I am excited to perform at Yas Island. I have heard a lot about this state of the art Arena and can’t wait to perform there and bring some euphoria to my audience through my performance. This has been a long tough year for everyone and it will be great to welcome 2022 in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the UAE,” Aslam said in a press statement.

The tickets for Aslam’s concert are now on sale and available on the Eithad Arena website and Platinum List, with prices starting at Dh100.

Image Credit: Supplied

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, you are required to be fully vaccinated and able to present a 96-hour negative PCR test result to attend this event.

Attendees 12-15 years are required to show proof of a negative PCR test taken no more than 96 hours prior to the event time. Attendees 12 years and below do not require a PCR test.