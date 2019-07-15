The makers of ‘Heer Maan Ja’, a romcom with a purportedly zany twist, recently dropped the first trailer of the movie which hits theatres around the globe on Eid Al Adha (August 6). The film, which brings back the hit ‘Parchi’ duo, Ali Rehman Khan and Hareem Farooq, had already got people curious when its first-look poster was released — which showed Farooq all dressed up as a bride, except for her sneakers that made you think she’s ready to run away.

All of it had an unmistakable comic colour that was evident also from the twinkle in Farooq’s eyes. The trailer has only added intrigue to it.

Here you have Farooq as the quirky Heer who returns in the life of Kabir (played by Khan), an aspiring MD of a firm, only to ruin his big plans. Enter a bunch of funny characters from left, right and centre, including the kohl-eyed Aamina Shaikh’s badass gangster who can apparently grow wings when she wants to.