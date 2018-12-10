Director Bilal Lashari’s second cinematic outing, said to be a reboot of the classic film ‘Maula Jatt’ (1979), has been in the making for a few years.
No other Punjabi film in the history of Pakistan has generated the kind of pre-release hysteria that this one has — thanks primarily to its stellar cast that includes Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Abbasi, and Humaima Malik.
The project has been kept a closely guarded secret and no one has a clue about how the film is shaping up. The film didn’t even have a title until very recently when Lashari announced on his official Twitter account: “The Legend of Maula Jatt.” Eager fans went into frenzy, retweeting and liking the post. Some even said the typeface in the title denotes that it is going to be a highly stylised, VFX-heavy film, like Bollywood’s ‘Baahubali’.
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ is jointly produced by Lashari, Ammara Hikmat and Ali Murtaza. The film contemporarises the cult created by veteran screenwriter Nasir Adeeb, who was hired to pen the dialogues. The screenplay is by Lashari himself.
The film is slated for an Eid Al Fitr 2019 release (in early June).