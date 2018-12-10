The project has been kept a closely guarded secret and no one has a clue about how the film is shaping up. The film didn’t even have a title until very recently when Lashari announced on his official Twitter account: “The Legend of Maula Jatt.” Eager fans went into frenzy, retweeting and liking the post. Some even said the typeface in the title denotes that it is going to be a highly stylised, VFX-heavy film, like Bollywood’s ‘Baahubali’.