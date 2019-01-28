Ahsan Khan is back from Turkey after a brief shooting spell of ‘Alif’, director Haseeb Hasan’s latest TV drama which has been in the news for its ensemble cast — Hamza Ali Abbasi, Sajjal Ali, Kubra Khan, ‘Bol’-famed Manzar Sehbai and others — and especially because it marks the scripting comeback of noted novelist-turned-playwright Umera Ahmad. Also, because it has been shot on ARRI Alexa, the top-end film camera used in big Hollywood and Bollywood productions. Although Khan has what he calls “an extended cameo” in the serial, he is quite excited about it: “My part is one that propels the story,” he tells Gulf News tabloid!.