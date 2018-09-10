The winners of the Pepsi Battle of Bands’s maiden season in 2002, Aaroh staged a comeback with two back-to-back singles recently — Woh Jo Dekhay Mujhe and Ik Chah. And now they are said to be coming out with three more tracks this year.

The alternative-rock band from Karachi is best remembered for their album, Raag Neela, which was released in 2006. In August last year, Aaroh’s lead vocalist Farooq Ahma appeared as one of the three judges on BOTB’s second season. They also released a teaser of their inspirational song, titled Mein Nahi Manta, which had lyrics by the legendary poet of the subcontinent, Habib Jalib.