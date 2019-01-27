“We wanted the character to have an ironic name. This is because Agony starts off frustrated and lost, but these emotions lead the character to search for one’s true self. During this journey, Agony vents out all the anger to the world until one moment, our character realises it’s a worthless endeavour. Agony then sets out to find the one thing everyone desires most, friendship and happiness. This is the moral of our story, happiness through persistence,” Fernando told Gulf News tabloid!.