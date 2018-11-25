Smith, a six-time Grammy winner, addressed the crowd, thanking all the ‘beautiful humans’ from the bottom of his heart, for joining him on his first ever performance in Abu Dhabi. At one point, he asked the crowd to lift up their lit phones, so that he could see ‘all of their beautiful faces’ as he delivered a rendition of powerhouse hit, ‘Latch’. He then picked up the tempo, performing catchy pop ballad, ‘Money on My Mind’, encouraging fans to dance.