American rapper, singer and songwriter Russ will return to Dubai for a show at the Coca-Cola Arena on March 27.
Known for singles such as ‘What They Want’ and ‘Losin Control’, the musician, whose real name is Russell Vitale, released his 12th studio album ‘There’s Really a Wolf’ in 2017 that was certified Platinum last year. His latest album, ‘Zoo’, released at the end of 2018, peaked at number 4 on the US Billboard charts. He is also part of the Diemon Crew, a rap group.
Russ has performed in the UAE a number of times. His last appearance was at the RedFest Dxb festival last year.
Tickets to the performance start at Dh250 and are available online.