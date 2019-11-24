Known for singles such as ‘What They Want’ and ‘Losin Control’, the musician, whose real name is Russell Vitale, released his 12th studio album ‘There’s Really a Wolf’ in 2017 that was certified Platinum last year. His latest album, ‘Zoo’, released at the end of 2018, peaked at number 4 on the US Billboard charts. He is also part of the Diemon Crew, a rap group.